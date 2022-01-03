Nurse struck off after husband finds patient’s stolen cash in work trousers

Susan Ferris initially denied taking the cash while working in the emergency department at Antrim Area Hospital in Northern Ireland in August 2019.

She was accused of taking £50 from her patient’s purse but denied all allegations to police when questioned.

However, her husband later contacted the investigating officer and handed over £55 in cash which he found in Ferris’ work trousers in the tumble drier.

Ferris had initially pleaded “not guilty” to theft in October 2019 but two weeks later changed her plea to “guilty”.

In December 2020, at Crown Court in Antrim, she was sentenced to four months imprisonment which was suspended for one year.

Last month, the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) removed Ferris from their register and issued her with an interim suspension order for 18 months.

The NMC report, which has recently been released, included sentencing remarks from the Judge during Ferris’ conviction, which stated: “Very briefly, in relation to this matter, you have now accepted your guilt to one count of theft.

“The circumstances are that, as a member of the nursing staff at Antrim Area Hospital, you stole money from a patient, and all of this was recorded on CCTV and the amount of money was £50 in cash.

“The patient, who has since died, reported the matter almost immediately and I’m told that, because all of this, of course, was recorded on CCTV, you were interviewed by police and although you denied any wrongdoing your husband subsequently made contact with the investigating officer, and he provided the officer with the cash of £55 that he had located in the pocket of your work trousers and in the tumble dryer.

“You have denied the allegations but you have now accepted your guilt in full.”

Ferris was not present at the two day hearing due to health reasons.

Dr Jane Wright, who spoke on behalf of Ferris during the hearing, said that Ferris had taken the money with the intention of putting it in a drugs cupboard.

She claims the money was taken home with Ferris, who was a registered nurse since 2004, by accident.

This claim was later dismissed and the charge of theft was proven.

Case presenter Chris Scott said that although the incident appeared to be a one off, “the risk of future repetition is high.”

In the regulatory concerns form submitted to the panel, Ferris “appears to blame the patient’s bag for being in the wrong place and her own solicitor for giving her poor advice.”

On making their decision to remove Ferris from the register, the NMC concluded: “The panel considered that Ferris’ dishonest actions involved an abuse of her position as a registered nurse, the potential for personal financial gain from a breach of trust albeit that the money was returned by her husband, a vulnerable victim and there was a direct risk to patients.

“Whilst this occurred as a one-off incident, the panel did not consider that the evidence before it was conclusive as to 17 whether Ferris’ actions were spontaneous or pre-meditated.

“Balancing these factors as a whole, the panel considered that the dishonesty in this case was at the upper end of the spectrum of seriousness.

“The panel considered that Ferris’ conviction related to theft from a vulnerable patient in a clinical setting and concluded that a member of the public would be concerned if a nurse with such conviction was not found to be impaired.

“Having regard to all of the above, the panel was satisfied that Mrs Ferris’ fitness to practise is currently impaired.

“The panel has considered this case carefully and has decided to make a striking-off order.”