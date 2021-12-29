FORMER footballer Anton Ferdinand has blundered into a Twitter row after joking about the wedding ceremony for a cancer patient.

Celtic fans were appalled by the comment from Rio Ferdinand’s younger brother that mocked a lone piper playing outside the club’s Glasgow stadium.

The former West Ham star was unaware a terminally ill cancer patient was tying the knot at Celtic Park.

The 36-year-old made the insensitive comment yesterday, writing: “Don’t the Celtic fans turn up for new signings anymore?”

Social media users were quick to slam the former footy star for commenting on the service which wed dad-of-five Michael Duffy with his now wife Julie Nelson.

The ceremony took place in Celtic Park yesterday after 44-year-old Michael was given “weeks to months” to live, having been diagnosed with terminal liver cancer.

The former West Ham United player now claims he was unaware of the emotional service taking place inside Celtic Park and apologised for any offence caused.

Addressing the comment, Anton posted to Twitter last night, writing: “I Obviously didn’t know that was happening at Celtic park today, apologies to anyone I offended!”

The post has now collected hundreds of likes and comments from users criticising the remarks.

@allstuffceltic said: “Think before you speak, a piper doesn’t stand outside Celtic park out of boredom! Scotland is known for having pipers play at weddings and funerals, Anton.”

@WMcCusker4 commented: “Can you imagine how hard that must’ve been for that couple today? And then you have Anton giggling at his snide tweet.”

@Highland__paddy replied: “An apology to the people who were married today under difficult circumstances would make it seem more heartfelt.”

@JT1888_V3 wrote: “Was there any need for the ‘anyone that was offended!’ remark? I’m pretty sure everyone with a normal moral compass would be offended at the original tweet.”

@WMcCusker4 added: “‘Offended’? Is that all you can say? I would expect better from you, it’s about common decency. Just a weird snide comment.”

Miachael and Julie had gotten engaged last Christmas Eve and had planned to get married next year before the tragic news.

With help from the Wedding Wish Makers charity and donations from friends and family, Michael was able to have his dream wedding inside his Football Club’s stadium.