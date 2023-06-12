A HILARIOUS video shows a West Ham loving mum giving the pep talk of a lifetime to her daughter prior to the team’s UEFA Conference League victory in Prague.

Jess Baker-Smith travelled out to the Czech capital with six of her friends to watch her beloved Irons secure their first piece of silverware since 1980 on Wednesday night.

Whilst in their rented apartment with pal Hayley before the game, the 27-year-old received a call from her mum Sanda, 61, who was determined to fire her daughter up before the big game.

Video shows Jess lying on her bed next to Hayley as her mum speaks through the phone, saying: “Absorb every minute of the day, take it all in because it might – well it won’t ever happen again.”

On-screen text reads: “Mum’s pep talk to us ahead of today’s final was everything we needed and more.”

Sandra continues, saying: “You’ll never reach a final, I mean England have reached a final once in my life.

“West Ham won in 1980 so I remember that and 2006 – which was just the worst day of my life.

“It’s not like supporting Man City, when you support a team like West Ham it’s so rare.

“I can’t go through it twice and most people can’t, we’ve done it once in 2006, we can’t do it again.

“As humans we’re not able to do it, so I just think they can’t do that to us.

“I need to speak to [David] Moyes, get him on the phone, I just don’t know if he’s capable of making it happen for us.”

Jess replies: “Well don’t say that, you were really positive earlier.”

She says: “I know but I’m not now.

“I’m just thinking oh my God, because each time I just think of that Liverpool final then it just brings back memories of doom and gloom.

“You’re so lucky to be there, just so lucky to just absorb every minute just look, just remember every smell, every sight, every touch, every sensation.

“You just remember it because then after that it takes you back to that day.

Jess replies: “Okay mummy, I feel like that was the chat that we needed wasn’t it Hayley?”

The video was uploaded to social media on Wednesday with the caption: “Come on West Ham. Please.”

The video has since received over 400 likes and dozens of comments from users left empassioned by Sandra’s comments.

One user wrote: “Class how cute, hope use [sic] bring it home for West Ham and England.”

Another replied: “I love your mum.”

A third said: “Realistic mums.”

Another added: “Up the Irons.”

Jess Baker-Smith on FaceTime with mum Sandra.

Speaking today Jess said: “My mum is a massive West Ham fan because of my grandad, his name is Dave Smith and was at the World Cup final in 1966 and supported West Ham all of his life.

“My mum has always loved football, she was born into a West Ham family, she had to like football otherwise she wouldn’t have had a relationship with her brothers and her dad.

“She always loves to give me a pep talk before the games because she knows how nervous I get and how stressed and anxious I am about losing because obviously West Ham lose so often.

“She called us in our apartment here in Prague to make sure that we’re soaking up the atmosphere, every moment, every smell, every touch and take it all in because they’re memories that stay with you for a lifetime.

“These are moments that you have to go back to especially when you’re really down or really low you can go back to these moments and they give you hope that better days are on the way.

“I love my mum’s pep talks – she always gets me really hyped and excited for games.

“I wish she could have been here with me but it was magical but I FaceTimed my mum for every goal at the game and at full time and we both cried together.

“Sweet Caroline was played at my grandad’s funeral and it was played last night when we won so it was particularly special to me and my family.

“We booked coming here just before the semi-final and I remember saying to mum ‘Should I do it, should I not’ and she said ‘You absolutely have to book it, it’s a once in a lifetime moment’.”