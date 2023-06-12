SCOTS comedian Brian “Limmy” Limond has left fans in stitches after sharing his AI-generated animation and asking for it to create a blurb for the finished piece.

The 48 year-old comedian from Glasgow had instructed popular AI ChatGPT to create a painting animation using html.

The results of the request left many bemused as the AI had created a large white background filled with simply red squiggles.

However, the amusement didn’t stop there as Limmy then asked ChatGPT to create an amusing description of the image, pretending as though it was artwork hanged in a gallery – with ‘alcoholism’ as its hidden artsy message.

The video shows a button which reads “Begin your journey” as the AI anticipates a very serious new project.

Hilariously, Limmy clicks the button and it flashes to a blank white screen.

Multiple arrays of red and black lines then appear across the screen and intertwine as they curve off into an array of different directions.

By the end of the animation, the screen looks like a black spider web with red lines throughout.

Further images show a blank screen of conversation that took place between Limmy and ChatGPT.

Pictured: Comedian Limmy. (C) Limmy/Twitter

At the top of the conversation is Limmy’s request: “Write a blurb under 100 words long that describes the animation like it’s an art gallery. Make it about alcoholism.”

Hilariously, the AI did as commanded, writing a rather artsy ‘burb’ for the animation, calling the artwork Transcendence in Shadows: A Captivating Encounter.

It reads: “Transcendence in Shadows: A Captivating Encounter immersers viewers in an evocative exploration of the human struggle with alcoholism.

“Dynamic lines, swirling and intertwining, symoblise the tumultuous journey of addition and recovery.

“Delicate threads, each stroke unveiling vulnerability, speak of resilience and hope amid darkness. With a palette of deep hues, the artwork captures the ebb and flow of emotions.

“The fading lines echo the gradual release from the grip of alcoholism, while vibrant bursts of red highlight the tumultuous moments of relapse.

“Step into this gallery of introspection and witness the profound transformation within the depths of addiction’s embrace.”

Pictured: The initial blurb the AI made. (C) Limmy/Twitter

Limmy took to social media on Thursday, to share the amusing AI test, writing: “A used ChatGPT to code me an animation in html. Started with random lines.

“Then told it random thicknesses and lengths. Animate the lengths.

“Draw the occasion red line. Then told it to write arty blurbs, and make it about alcoholism.

“Make one blurb funny. Astonishing.”

However, one fan prompted Limmy to up the ante even further, asking him to instruct the AI to redo the blurb by making it appear “more pretentious and obscure by 40%”.

This then resulted in the AI adhering to the command and comically changing the title of the animation to Sublime Reverie: An Enigmatic Code to the Etheral Paradox.

The post received 161,100 views, 388 likes and dozens comments as many commented with their own AI requests.

Pictured: The hilarious more “obscure” blurb. (C) Limmy/Twitter

Limmy wrote in the comments: “I was f*cking laughing at certain points. Just incredible.

“Took me about 10 minutes to make that. Learning how to do that normally, as simple as it is, with my limited knowledge and time, would take me all f*cking day.

“It’s opened up a whole new world of creativity.”

One person commented: “The ‘comical chaos of alcoholism’, fun for all the family”.

Another said: “I’ll take one Turner prize please.”

A third commented: “Is this how job advertisements have been written for years now? It would explain a lot.”

A fourth added: “It’s going to change the world. It can predict human behaviour far too well though, we’re not ready for it . Chaos ahead.”

Limmy is known for his popular sketches featuring on Limmy’s Show! and Charlie Brooker’s Weekly Wipe.

More recently, he has been seen streaming on media platform Twitch and sharing the comedic aftermath of his gaming on Twitter.