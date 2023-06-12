HOUSE-HUNTERS have been left puzzled after spotting a house for sale on the market with a questionable en-suite – hidden in the bedroom wardrobe.

The three-bedroom home in Sittingbourne, Kent is listed on property website Rightmove for a whopping £300,000.

Part of a row of terraced houses, the property sits behind a square patch of grass at the front, and contains a living room, kitchen and dining room and two bathrooms.

The en-suite shower is hidden behind a wooden wardrobe door.

The living room of the home has grey carpet with a feature wall and an electric fire mounted against the wall.

Meanwhile the kitchen is segregated from a dining area by a built-in island which provides space for any potential buyer who would want to entertain guests.

However, the cooker appears to have been removed by the vendor leaving a strange gap in the layout of the kitchen.

The bathroom of the property has a standard set up with sink and shower however it is the somewhat unusual positioning of the second shower that has set tongues wagging.

The shower lies in the unusual location of the main bedroom, whose carpeted floors lead to a wall lined with built-in wardrobes, secured behind closed wooden doors.

However, like some sort of bizarre twist on a gameshow, behind door number three lies a petite shower cubicle.

Inside the chamber sits a small black power shower, hilariously allowing for occupants to dip into their cupboard for an impromptu wash.

The property was shared to social media yesterday (WED) by a house-browser writing: “Anyone fancy having an en-suite shower that’s built into a built-in wardrobe?”

House-browsers were quick to comment on the property and offer their views on why the shower might have initially been in the wardrobe to begin with.

One said: “I’d be wondering about the damp/mould in the bedroom caused by it being there, it doesn’t look like a well-vented room and it’s all very newly painted in there.”

Another added: “There has to have been a better way of doing this, basically it’s one third of an en-suite crammed into a wardrobe.

“For all the effort of installing that, they could just have pulled out the wardrobes, put up a partition wall and had a sink in there too for an actual en-suite.”

A third replied: “Yeah I know where this house is and I know it spent a long time being refurbished to be sold, I presume this was put in as part of the refurbishment.”

The average house price in Sittingbourne was £327,369 last year according to property website Rightmove.