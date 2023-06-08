Who is trying to fuel UK football the most with sponsorships?

Football is the most popular sport in the United Kingdom and has a massive following. It is no surprise that sponsors want to associate themselves with the beautiful game to gain more visibility and reach out to potential customers. Sponsorship is an essential aspect of modern football as it provides teams with the necessary financial support to acquire the best talent and invest in top-notch facilities. In this article, we will look at some of the industries that are fuelling UK football the most with sponsorships.

Fast Food Chains

Fast food chains have been sponsoring football clubs for decades. McDonald’s, for example, has been a sponsor of the FIFA World Cup since 1994. In the UK, fast-food chains like KFC, Burger King, and Subway have sponsored football clubs. For instance, KFC has sponsored the FA Cup, and Subway has sponsored the League Cup.

Fast-food chains often sponsor football teams to reach out to a younger audience, and this marketing strategy has been successful. Fans of football clubs often visit fast-food chains before or after matches, and this increases the chains’ visibility.

Airlines

Airlines have also become significant sponsors of football teams in the UK. Airlines sponsor football teams to increase their brand visibility and to promote travel. Emirates Airlines, for instance, has a £200 million sponsorship deal with Arsenal FC. The deal includes Emirates being the stadium’s naming sponsor, and their logo is also displayed on Arsenal’s jerseys.

Other airlines like Etihad Airways, Qatar Airways, and Turkish Airlines have also sponsored UK football teams. These sponsorship deals not only provide financial support to the teams but also increase the airlines’ brand visibility.

Energy Drinks

Energy drinks are a relatively new sponsor of football teams in the UK. Red Bull, for instance, has sponsored several football teams, including RB Leipzig, Red Bull Salzburg, and New York Red Bulls. Red Bull’s sponsorship deals are unique as they often involve owning a football club.

Other energy drink companies like Monster Energy and Relentless have also sponsored football teams. These companies sponsor football teams to promote their brand and reach out to a younger audience. Energy drinks have been criticized for being unhealthy, and it is essential to consume them in moderation.

Sports Betting

Sports betting is a significant contributor to the growth of football in the United Kingdom. In 2018, the UK gambling industry generated a gross gambling yield of £14.4 billion, and a significant portion of this was from sports betting. The Premier League and other football competitions have become a popular market for sports betting companies to promote their brands. You can see some recommended casinos in the UK here.

Most major football teams in the UK have partnerships with sports betting companies. These companies often sponsor the teams’ jerseys or stadiums, and in return, the teams get financial support. Furthermore, many online betting sites offer various football betting options, including in-play betting, which has become increasingly popular.

However, it is essential to note that responsible gambling should always be practised. UKGC (UK Gambling Commission) provides guidance on how to gamble responsibly, and it is recommended to check the commission’s website before placing any bets.

Automobile Companies

Automobile companies have been sponsoring football teams for decades. Car manufacturers often sponsor football teams to promote their brand and increase their visibility. For example, Chevrolet sponsor Manchester United for seven years, and their logo was displayed on the team’s jerseys.

Other car manufacturers like Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz have also sponsored football teams. These sponsorship deals not only provide financial support to the teams but also increase the car manufacturers’ brand visibility.

Conclusion

In conclusion, sponsorship deals have become an integral part of UK football. The sport has evolved from being just a game to a multi-billion pound industry that attracts significant investments from various sectors. From sports betting to fast-food chains, airlines, energy drinks, and automobile companies, these industries have all found ways to benefit from the immense popularity of football in the UK.

Sponsorship deals have provided teams with the necessary financial support to invest in the best talent and top-notch facilities, making them more competitive. They have also increased brand visibility for the sponsors, leading to an increase in their customer base.

However, it is essential to promote responsible gambling and consumption of fast food and energy drinks. Football clubs have a responsibility to promote healthy living and responsible gambling practices, and sponsors should work together with the clubs to achieve this.

Overall, football sponsorship in the UK has been beneficial for both the sport and the sponsors. It has helped to grow football’s popularity and increase the teams’ financial stability, ensuring a sustainable future for the sport.