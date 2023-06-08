Local pensioner riding high with community award win

92-year-old daredevil triumphs to win hearts and accolades

ADVENTUROUS Inverclyde pensioner Margaret Sneddon was crowned Senior Community Champion of the Year thanks to a sponsored motorbike ride.

Margaret, a tenant at Bield’s Crosshill Gardens, fulfilled a lifelong dream last year, riding on the back of a motorcycle to raise vital funds for Children in Poverty Inverclyde.

The former carer was nominated by the community for her continued outstanding fundraising efforts and was presented her award at a glamourous ceremony organised by the Greenock Telegraph in May.

Commenting on her award, Margaret said: “It means a lot to be recognised as Champion of the Year, I never would have expected it, it’s just incredible!

“I had so much fun with this fundraiser for Children in Poverty, they’re a wonderful charity that do so much for a worthy cause. Being able to tick something off my bucket list while raising funds was amazing.

“We have so many inspiring people in the community, and to celebrate the champions together was truly fantastic.”

The sponsored event took place in June 2022 and raised money for Children in Poverty Inverclyde. The local charity aims to help children and families who face daily challenges due to poverty, health, equality and participation.

Myra Higgins, Development Manager at Bield’s Crosshill Gardens, said: “No day is the same with Margaret, and she definitely deserves to be crowned Inverclyde Senior Community Champion of the Year.

“We’re very grateful to have Margaret at Crosshill Gardens, she’s an inspiration to fellow tenants and our staff and we can’t wait to support her next endeavour.”

Organised by the Greenock Telegraph and hosted by Jennifer Reoch, the award ceremony recognised the importance of community and the people that contribute and enrich the life of everyone in Inverclyde and the surrounding areas.

Bield is a housing and care charity committed to providing innovative, flexible and high-quality housing solutions and support for older people. Bield Housing and Care has around 180 developments which facilitate independent living across Scotland.

