A SENIOR Scottish executive says that volunteering can help firms play active roles in the community and make workplaces more successful.

Ian Beattie MBE, Chief Operating Officer at Lindsays, believes the growing legal firm is more rounded because it recognises the benefits of staff being involved in charitable and community endeavours.

The legal firm leader spoke at the end of the Volunteers’ Week (June 1-7), which celebrates the role of those offering their time to support causes across the country.

Lindsays encourages its staff to use their professional skills to help community and charitable organisations, sports clubs, social enterprises and other groups.

Ian Beattie MBE has been a volunteer for 25 years and says that employers should encourage their staff to volunteer

The legal firm has offices in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dundee and Perth to advise a range of charities on the full range of legal issues affecting Scotland’s third sector.

Many of its lawyers use their skills in governance, managing legacies and property issues to sit at board tables as trustees.

They sit on the boards of about 50 organisations, ranging from school and youth groups to a hospice and major charity events. Others volunteer as coaches and in other roles.

Mr Beattie himself is Chairman of UK Athletics and director of West Highland Way Race, after spending 25 years as a volunteer.

He said: “The value of volunteering to Scottish business life – as well as community life – is massively underestimated, in my opinion.

“Business and civic life would both be stronger if more companies support staff to volunteer.

“I have always got a real buzz from it. In sport, that satisfaction can be from seeing someone develop, or from seeing a club grow.

“There is similar satisfaction to be had in knowing that you’ve helped an organisation to ensure it can be there for the people who need them, whether in health, care or community projects.

“Professionally, volunteering broadens your view of the world, opening your eyes to issues, opportunities and challenges.

“I have no doubt that volunteering makes you happier. And that makes you better at work and plays a part in making our economy stronger.”

Lynsey Kerr, Private Client Partner at Lindsays, sits on the boards of a number of organisations.

She said: “When it comes to dedication and determination to make a difference the teams of volunteers, fundraisers and trustees in Scotland’s third sector are second to none. Events of the past few years have reinforced that fact.

“I manage to use my knowledge as a lawyer to help. Aged in my 30s, I am definitely one of the youngest faces around the board tables I sit at.

“That is something that needs to change, which greater encouragement from employers could allow.”