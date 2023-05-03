SCOTTISH law firm, Burness Paull has bolstered its rural business offering with the addition of a six-person team led by agriculture and estates specialist Linda Tinson.

Tinson has been appointed as a partner in Burness Paull’s market-leading real estate

division and head of the firm’s expanded rural business practice.

The team is further strengthened by Jim Drysdale (legal consultant), Lorna McKay (senior associate), Sarah Taylor and Jason Rust (both associates), and Sarah Strathdee (paralegal) who join with Tinson from Ledingham Chalmers.

Tinson is a leading adviser in the rural and agricultural sector. The practice she has

cultivated over many years covers a range of services including transactional business

across all rural property types, traditional conveyancing matters, succession planning,

business structuring, partnership reorganisation and agricultural holdings.



She also has considerable experience of advising clients on developing areas related to

natural capital, such as land reform and other regulatory changes within the rural industries, agritourism, diversification strategies and renewables projects.



Alongside her legal career, Tinson was a partner in a farming business from 1996 until 2015 and is currently vice-president of the Royal Highland Agricultural Association of Scotland.



She is also member of the Integrity Committee of The Food Integrity Assurance Scheme and a graduate of the Scottish Enterprise Rural Leadership Programme.



She is ranked in both the Chambers and Legal 500 legal directories.

Scott Peterkin, head of real estate at Burness Paull, commented: “The appointment of Linda and her team is very exciting for our rural business practice and the wider firm, elevating our expertise in line with the ambitions of our clients.



“Linda’s standing and strong client relationships, and the additional experience and capacity the expanded team brings, will further develop our rural business offering.

“This provides significant scope to draw on specialisms from across the firm – in areas such as corporate finance, private client, housebuilding, renewables and planning – as we support our rural business clients to explore the full breadth of commercial opportunities available to them.

“This will help us to not only grow our presence in the agricultural and estates sectors, but

also enhance the level of advice we can provide to all clients that have an interest in rural

business issues.”



Peter Lawson, chair at Burness Paull, added: “Our ambitious growth strategy is underpinned by investment in the exceptional talent required to strengthen and diversify key practice areas, as we seek to best support our clients in this changing economic landscape.



“Linda and her team are the latest example of this, following on from several other recent

appointments, and we’re delighted to welcome them to the firm.”



Linda Tinson said: “I’m delighted to be joining Burness Paull, which I believe is the best fit for my team’s dedicated rural business offering.



“Combining our experience and capabilities with the specialist expertise of my new

colleagues, with strength and depth across the full range of legal services, positions us

strongly to meet the diverse and evolving needs of those in the agricultural and estates

sectors.”