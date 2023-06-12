Sir Rod Stewart reveals upcoming Edinburgh performances will be “the last” of his rock shows

SIR Rod Stewart has revealed that his upcoming Edinburgh performances will be “the last” of his rock n’ roll shows.

The 78-year-old is scheduled for two gigs at Edinburgh Castle this July but has admitted that it’s time to bring the curtain down on his rock shows.

Known for albums including Blondes Have More Fun and Vagabond Heart, Stewart now wants to focus on the more traditional pop sound of his 2002 album It Had to Be You: The Great American Songbook.

Although born and raised in London, Stewart has had a long-running adoration for his Scottish roots, with his father hailing from Leith, Edinburgh.

Now, set to return to the city, Stewart explained his decision in this month’s Scottish Field magazine, saying: “My forthcoming concerts at Edinburgh Castle will be the last of the rock n’ roll shows.

“I want to move on and I’ve always wanted to do The Great American Songbook live. It sold 38 million copies.

“I’ve also done a fantastic swing album with Jools Holland which is more Louis Prima than Frank Sinatra. I just want to make a change.”

Despite his London origins, Stewart and his family are avid followers of Scottish football and rugby, and are dedicated Celtic fans, with the rocker having supported the team for 50 years.

The pop and rock icon said: “My dad came from Leith and I have friends there. God bless Gordon Strachan who researched the street and building where dad lived, which we went and visited.

That was wonderful. I love being in Scotland.

“Our dad was a very quiet man but was football through and through.

“I don’t know how much influence a dad will have but all my boys play football and so did I with my two brothers.

“It’s very important for me to maintain that connection and my two boys are very aware of it.

“They’re aware of their tartan blood.”

Stewart explained how he first became a Celtic supporter after being invited to train with the team after a gig in Glasgow.

He said: “I became a Celtic supporter in 1973 after a gig with The Faces in Glasgow.

“Kenny Dalgish, Jimmy Johnstone and Dixie Deans took me to train, which is where I met Jock Stein.

“I was wearing an unfortunate pair of shoes for winter and he laughed. I just fell in love with Celtic after that.”

The rocker also weighed in on Scottish independence, claiming he’d hate to see the breakup of the United Kingdom.

He said: “It’s hard to comment on the Scottish independence debate as I don’t live in Scotland.

“I don’t know the hardships or the ins and outs but I’m an old sentimentalist; I’d hate to see the breakup of the union and the blue disappear on the Union Jack.”

Stewart also revealed that one of his houses in Palm Beach, Florida neighbours the home of former US President Donald Trump.

Despite formerly attending plenty of parties held by Trump, the singer now claims he’s been banned by wife Penny Lancaster over Trump’s comments.

He said: “I have a house in Palm Beach just up the road from Trump.

“I used to go to his Christmas party and the balls he held but my wife said ‘no’.

“There was stuff he was coming out with, what he was saying about women he had known in the past, and Penny said ‘you’re not going – he’s a disgrace’.”