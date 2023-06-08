A COUPLE have been left reeling after “utterly disgraceful” service from glazing company Safestyle UK allegedly left their children sleeping on an air bed for a month due to work delays.

David Tew, 41, and partner Katy Rickman, 34, were looking to have windows and doors replaced in their home last month but claim that the work has been cancelled multiple times since.

The couple from Bedford, Bedfordshire also claim to have been charged an additional survey fee of £200 at their initial quotation which they were not informed of.

With work ongoing upstairs, the couple and their two nine-year-old children have been relegated to sleeping on an airbed on the ground floor for almost a month.

The pair claim the entire process has been a nightmare, with Safestyle’s salesman allegedly canvassing their neighbours and their contractors postponing work and even stealing one of their mugs.

David claims that their initial quotation for the work was received on 24 March, and that they were not told about an additional survey fee of £200.

Throughout the preliminary process, David says that they were assured that the work would be carried out within their given time frame in May.

Despite this promise, the couple received multiple cancellations, meaning that they lost two days of annual leave, which they had booked off in anticipation of the appointments.

Additionally, these cancellations were allegedly accompanied by general delays to the work process, meaning other work such as plastering had to be postponed by another fortnight.

When installation finally began, the duo claim they offered refreshments to the workers, only to later realise that one of their mugs had gone missing and the outside area was left in disarray.

As well as this, neighbours were allegedly canvassed in search of work, with a salesman visiting the next day, causing neighbours to block incessant calls made by the company.

David also claims that the patio door that was ‘fixed’ now sticks and that the holes left in the wall around the work area were not filled properly.

The couple have now allegedly been told that they are scheduled to begin payments by the end of the month – despite the work remaining incomplete and needing fixed.

Much of the work done by Safestyle Windows requires further fixing, making errors such as filling in large holes with mastic, when David and Katy already stated that they had a plasterer coming.

Speaking today, David said: “We are just really stressed. Whilst we understand projects don’t always go to plan we are now on our fifth week sleeping downstairs and it’s stressful for all of us.

“We haven’t once been given any indication of when it will be complete, the not knowing is the worst part.

“One of my boys doesn’t cope so well if his routine is broken so it’s made him really anxious.

“I’d really like them to at least acknowledge that this is unacceptable and then update us with what is really going on and how they want to compensate us.

“We had it planned out to cause minimal disruption to the children and now it’s just leaving us all tired, stressed and lacking any confidence in their service.

“It’s been the worst few weeks ever and to not know when it will end makes it worse.

“The plasterer is likely booked out for a few weeks so even when they do finish we will have to wait for him to be available.

“I won’t be using them for downstairs windows and doors, that’s for sure. The fact they tell everyone they are number one and have a customer charter is a complete farce.

“I don’t think I’ve experienced a company so bad.”