HILARIOUS point-of-view footage has captured the moment a cheeky cat sneaks into a neighbour’s home and pinches food.

Silva Hassan had mounted a small camera and Apple AirTag on her cat Tommy’s collar to keep tabs on his adventures around the neighbourhood in Orpington, south east London.

The 28-year-old had been checking the latest footage on Monday when she was left in stitches upon watching her moggy brazenly break into a neighbour’s house, bully their cat and steal its food.

Hilarious footage shows the camera from Tommy’s perspective as he perches atop a fence, meowing intensely in what appears to be an argument with a black and white cat in the neighbouring garden.

The on-screen caption reads: “My cat went into someone’s house and stole their food. They caught him and he tried to escape”.

The camera shows the feline’s jowls and white whiskers waggling as he contemplates making a leap across and into the garden.

However, the mischievous moggy changes course, perturbed by the other cat, his white paws instead slinking across Silva’s fence and jumping up onto her roof.

The displayed text reads: “Attempt one: fail”.

The clip then cuts to Tommy jumping down into the same neighbour’s garden, where he is soon greeted by the black and white cat who lives next door.

The displayed text reads: “Attempt two”.

The cats begin a comical staredown as the black and white puss peeks through the cat crawl space of the gate he is standing behind.

However, Tommy brazenly ambles closer to the cat, apparently unnerving it as it cowers away, with victor Tommy entering the house by pushing through a gate at the front door.

He then hilariously helps himself to the other cat’s food bowl, with munching sounds audible as he greedily guzzles up the contents.

Unsatisfied, he continues and stops at the front door cat flap, completely ignoring it as he instead bullishly pushes open the door to the property.

At this point, Tommy has now reached the kitchen and a voiceover can be heard saying: “Ooh. This looks nice. Girl, it don’t smell like roaches in here or nothing.”

Tommy can then be seen jumping onto the kitchen table where another cat bowl sits, to which he helps himself again before looking up to see the frightened cat watching from the staircase in the hallway.

Tommy ignores the cat and continues eating, before turning to his right and seeing another frightened cat watching from a kitchen chair.

In a sudden moment of panic, Tommy darts off the table, apparently having just been caught by the owner.

Can you see the cat on the stairs? (C) Silva Hussan.

The text reads: “Gets caught,” as a pair of slippers can then be seen amid the rushed footage as the resident ushers him out.

He then bolts out the door in a flash and heads back home.

Silva posted the video on social media, writing: “My cat is the local bully. The poor neighbour’s cats watching in disbelief as he struts around in their house”.

The side-splitting clip has received over 148,700 likes, and more than 1,900 comments from users left creasing at Tommy’s bold-as-brass approach.

One person wrote: “Imagine you are just minding your business and a cat with a camera just walks in.”

Another said: “The way the other cat is watching from the stairs is so funny.”

A third commented: “It feels like I’m playing Call of Duty and I’m a cat”.

A fourth added: “He knew where the food was…he’s definitely done this before”.

Speaking to Silva today she said: “I had seen some videos [about putting a camera on cats’ collars] on TikTok and thought, what a great idea. I’d love to see what Tommy gets up to.

“He’s an indoor/outdoor cat and sometimes he could be gone for hours, so I was curious to see what he gets up to during that time.

“I thought I would just capture him wandering around some gardens and taking naps in bushes.

“I also attached an AirTag to him so I could keep track of his whereabouts. He was gone for about two hours before returning home.

“When I looked over the footage I was shocked to see that he had entered one of the neighbours’ houses and stole their cat’s food!

“It was surprising because Tommy doesn’t usually like to interact with strangers and would run away if anyone approaches him, so to see him strut around in someone’s house was both shocking and hilarious.”