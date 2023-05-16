A HILARIOUS video captures the moment that a son catches his Dad appearing to be getting comfortable with an air hostess during a flight for a lad’s holiday.

Max Ullah from Birmingham, West Midlands was onboard the Jet2 flight heading towards Tenerife with father Lee and his friends including Antony, who was supposed to be on his stag.

However, the stag was cancelled and rebranded as ‘The Great Escape’ after Antony called off his upcoming nuptials.

This left the group still eager to enjoy their time together in Tenerife last month with some playful antics beginning on board the aircraft.

Max’s video begins with Lee sauntering down the aisle whilst sporting a Jet2 silk scarf which is part of the uniform for cabin crew.

The video then shows a curtain which has been drawn over to keep prying eyes away as the 20-year-old pulls it back, he’s stunned to see his old man standing over a female member of cabin crew.

Lee has adopted a casual stance leaning back against trays of snacks and drinks as well as duty-free before he’s questioned by his son.

Max stifles a shocked gasp and says: “What the f**k are you doing back here?”

However, 49-year-old Lee doesn’t panic, replying: “You can’t be back here.”

The Dad then playfully pushes his boy away from the curtain as the video comes to a close.

The video was uploaded to social media yesterday with the on-screen caption ‘When you find your dad chatting up the air hostesses.’

The video has received over 300 comments and has been liked by more than 113,000 TikTok users with many comparing Lee to a fellow silver fox.

One TikTok user wrote: “Pops moving like Wayne Lineker.”

Another commented: “Top geeza lee.”

A third said: “That’s why he’s the goat.”

Another responded: “No way he’s got that scarf.”

A fifth retorted: “Even at 38,000ft in a pressured cabin the man has still got it!”

Another added: “Right, meet your new stepmum.”

A seventh cheekily suggested: “Bro walking about like he created the mile high club.”

Speaking today Max said: “We were on board a flight to Tenerife for his [Dad’s] mates stag weekend but the groom broke up with the bride before the holiday, we continued on the stag weekend as it was already planned.

“His mate is called Anthony but his nickname is Rafa due to his resemblance to Rafa Benitez the former Newcastle football club manager.

“There was about 15 of us on the flight all scattered across the plane.

“My dad went off mid-flight and I found him chatting up the air hostess at the back of the plane and trying on her uniform.

“He then went on to tell the rest of the cabin crew that he was the captain and took random strangers food and drink orders and managed to get his hands on the trolley and card machine.

“The girl was 24 and it was only a laugh not serious flirting but it went on for about an hour.

“The holiday changed from a stag do to a holiday labelled by the lads as “the great escape” as he left the bride before it took place and managed to dodge the wedding.”