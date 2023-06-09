A SCOTS carer has been struck off for a violent assault that left her victim scarred and bruised – which she attempted to hide from her employer.

Michelle Doak was employed as a social worker with Hansel Alliance in Kilmarnock, North Ayrshire when she committed the assault in June 2021.

Disgraced Doak’s brutal assault saw her enter an unnamed member of the public’s home and beat them around the head.

Her actions left the individual with a bruised cheek, a fractured rib and a lip laceration which has since become a scar.

Despite being arrested for her actions, Doak failed to inform both her employer and care watchdog the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC), leading to an investigation into Doak’s fitness to practise by the latter.

The full report states: “We decided there is evidence that while employed as a support worker with Hansel Alliance at Hansel Village in Symington, Kilmarnock, you did:

“On or around 5 June 2021: enter ZZ’s property with another and hit ZZ on the head, cause or contribute to ZZ sustaining physical injuries namely:

“Bruising to the left cheek, laceration to left upper lip which left a permanent scar, fracture to ZZ’s rib

“[You did] cause or contribute to ZZ suffering distress and psychological trauma as a result of your actions.

“Between 5 June and 12 August 2021:

“Fail to inform your employer of the fact that you had been arrested by the police in relation to a criminal offence of assault.

“Fail to inform the SSSC of the fact you had been arrested by the police in relation to a criminal offence of assault.”

The SSSC panel found Doak’s fitness to practice was impaired, saying: “You assaulted a member of the public causing them physical and emotional harm.”

“Violent behaviour is serious as it indicates values and attitudes incompatible with registration in a caring and responsible profession.”

“You have failed to demonstrate developed insight into your actions and the effects of your actions against the member of the public.

“There are concerns about your attitude and values which are less easily remediated.”

“You failed to inform your employer and the SSSC that you had been charged by police with a criminal offence of assault.

“Such a failure meant that an appropriate risk assessment was not able to take place in a timely manner which placed service users at a potential risk of harm.”

“The behaviour is serious and there is a risk of repetition.”

Doak, who showed no regret or remorse for her actions, and issued no apology, was removed from the register as of yesterday (WED).

A spokesperson for Hansel today said: “Hansel welcome the decision by the SSSC to remove Ms Doak from the register of social care workers.

“This decision reflects the seriousness of the charges brought against Ms Doak for conduct outwith the workplace.

“We can confirm that Ms Doak has not been employed by Hansel since August 2021.

“Hansel is a charity that strives at all times to promote and ensure the safety, rights, care and wellbeing of the people we support and our team members.

“We do this through engagement with our community and the application of robust policies and procedures and consulting with the relevant authorities.”