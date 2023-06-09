LONDONERS were left in stitches after spotting a giant inflatable “rogue c**k” looming over crowds in the city’s bustling centre.

The large red inflatable, which took the shape of a male appendage, was spotted outside Shoreditch High Street train station last month.

Pictured: The bizarre inflated object. (C) Facebook

The inflatable gave many passers-by a chuckle, with several theorising that it served as a bizarre advertisement for a band.

Images show the approximately 9-foot tall red inflatable phallus tied down outside the popular station.

Written on the appendage, which flails tall in the air, are the words “We are X”, whilst two large red balls lie either side.

The whole display has been cordoned off by red and white tape, and is weighed down with bags.

Behind the appendage is the station, where two men can be seen walking, appearing unfazed by the huge display.

However, the inflatable remains a shock for all new-comers and tourists who were taken back by the brazen sight.

One resident took to social media to share the hilarious find, donning it a “giant inflatable c**k”.

The post received hundreds of comments and likes from users who flooded to crack cheeky puns about the X-rated ad.

Many were quick to crack puns at seeing the post. (C) Facebook

Danny Costello commented: “Belongs on Balls Pond Road”.

Mark Gregory said: “Definitely not Cockfosters Station. It’d be quite limp.”

Tim Bo wrote: “This would be better placed on Shaft-sbury Avenue.”

Nicholas Turpin-Gardner replied: “I’d set it free and let a rogue c**k terrorise the city.”

Daisy Edwards added: “New album announcement seems a bit rogue to me.”

Stu Vickery said: “Walked past this to get the train home. All the tourists didn’t know what to make of it.”

Charlie Bosher joked: “Ex-sperm-inate.”