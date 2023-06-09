CELEBRITY adventurer and television host Ben Fogle’s swanky London home has been made available to rent for an eye-watering £26,000 per month.

The 49-year-old’s five-bedroomed terraced house in the posh Kensington area of London was listed on property website Rightmove on Monday.

Upon first glance, the exterior of the property does not reveal anything out of the ordinary, sandwiched between near identical properties facing the large Little Wormwood Scrubs park.

Yet, the interior of the ex-Castaway star’s home is a radically different place, sprawling across four floors with dozens of lush plants and hundreds of knick knacks and decor from across the world.

Ben Fogle’s living room. Credits: Rigby And Marchant/Rightmove.

The light and airy living room boasts an array of sofas and armchairs lying in front of a blue-tiled fireplace, which is framed by a wall lined with shelves of colour coordinated books.

Unconventionally, instead of a television at the foot of the sofas there is instead a giant replica model ship which sits atop a weathered set of drawers and is complimented by a series of framed artworks.

Ferns and other potted plants are scattered around the room, and continue to be a theme throughout the rest of the home.

The kitchen continues the unique decor options, as open umbrellas hang from the ceiling whilst more plants grow freely around the space, giving the room a wild naturist feeling to it.

The master bedroom boasts a walk-in wardrobe as well as an en-suite that again mirrors the outdoors with plenty of plants as well as green jungle-like tiling on the floor.

The en-suite contains an open shower with Japanese style windows that semi-separate it from the rest of the room, as well as a huge metallic bath with gold taps that are built into the walls.

There are several other rooms that are filled to burst with intriguing trinkets and antiques, with plenty following a marine or nautical theme.

Ben Fogle’s kitchen. Credits: Rigby And Marchant/Rightmove

The children’s bedrooms are designed radically differently with one resembling a sailor’s quarters with a whitewashed bed complimenting the blue walls, and a wooden wardrobe that looks like buried treasure.

The other room is painted with a variety of colours and shapes on the walls but continues the rustic theme, this time with a weathered green wardrobe resembling an old locker.

Finally, the property boasts a back garden that is covered with plants and trees whilst simultaneously allowing plenty of natural light, and a cozy wooden outside table.

Listing estate agents Rigby And Marchant described the property as: “Nestled along a charming street of W10 stands a magnificent five-bedroom house that radiates warmth, comfort, and a deep connection with nature.

“Surrounded by an array of vibrant greenery and airy views, this idyllic residence is the epitome of a tranquil haven for a cosy, warm family.

Stepping inside, you are immediately embraced by an inviting atmosphere.

“The spacious living room is bathed in natural light that filters through the large windows.

“The kitchen comes fully equipped and designed to cater to the needs of passionate cooks.

“Filled with top-of-the-line appliances, and ample storage space, it is an environment for culinary creations as laughter and conversation fill the air.

“The house features five bedrooms, each uniquely decorated with a touch of nature.

“Tucked away in the garden is a writing hut that stands in all its rustic charm. Surrounded by the sounds of birds chirping and tall trees, it offers the perfect sanctuary for introspection and creativity.

“The garden invites outdoor activities and is perfect for picnics, games, and gatherings under the warm sun, with an ideal spot for al fresco dining.

“With all the greenery, tranquillity, and the captivating view, this five-bedroom house becomes a cherished home for a warm and loving family.”

Ben Fogle’s garden. Credits: Rigby And Marchant/Rightmove.

The listing was shared on social media yesterday with the simple caption: “Ben Fogle’s house for rent.”

The post has since received over 140 likes and more than 150 comments from users left staggered at the monthly costs of renting out Fogle’s home.

One user commented: “I get that it’s in a very moderately exclusive part of a very expensive city, but f**k me £26k per month in rent. Completely mental.

“I also like that the deposit isn’t even shown. If you have to ask what it is, you can’t afford it.”

Another wrote: “Damn renting that for one month costs more than my whole mortgage.”

A third said: “EPC E Rating – that’s me out.”

Another replied: “That’s lovely. If only I could win the lottery, then I could live there…for a week.”

A fifth quipped: “When your rent is so high you have to pay stamp duty.”

Another joked: “It looks like a TK Maxx.”

Properties in North Kensington had an overall average price of £983,279 over the last year, according to Rightmove.

This means that the rent paid for Fogle’s house would equal the average house price in the area after just 38 weeks there.

Fogle himself first gained fame as a participant of Castaway 2000, which saw a group of 36 people attempt to establish a fully self-sufficient community on the Scottish island of Taransay in 2000.

He has since made a name for himself presenting on daytime television roles across BBC, ITV and Channel 5, as well as embarking on various physical challenges and expeditions.