The world’s most luxurious (and expensive) casinos

There are luxury casinos all over the world, mainly in Europe, but also in the USA and Asia. Every year they attract wealthy people from all over the world, looking for a haven of pure breathtaking entertainment.

The interest in gambling has existed for almost as long as humans have been on Earth. The first casino opened its doors back in the 17th century and was almost exclusively for the upper classes until the 21st century. Today, however, casinos are places that attract people of all classes. But many of the most luxurious casinos still remain, attracting thousands of visitors every year.

However, if you’re ready to pack your bags and go on a well-deserved holiday, we’ve prepared a list of some of the world’s most luxurious (and thus most expensive) casinos!

The Venetian Macau, Macau

Arguably one of the world’s most expensive casinos is The Venetian in Macau, an administrative region on a peninsula in southern China. It’s a hotel and casino resort owned by the American Las Vegas Sands company and is the second-largest casino in the world.

The casino opened its doors in 2007 and is said to have cost $2.4 billion to build. Since then, the casino (and the peninsula) has attracted millions of people around the world looking for a great gambling experience.

The actual casino part of the large resort is divided into four sections called Golden Fish, Imperial House, Red Dragon, and Phoenix. These four sections cover an area of an impressive 50,700 square metres. And that’s not enough – the hotel has 2905 rooms. So if you truly want a luxurious casino experience, you need to visit Macau.

The Palazzo, Las Vegas

Not surprisingly, a casino in the gambling capital of the world, Las Vegas, is on the list of the most expensive casinos in the world. The casino, also known as The Palazzo at The Venetian, is a luxury hotel and casino resort located on the famous Las Vegas Strip in Paradise, Nevada. The Palazzo, at 196 metres, is the second tallest building in Las Vegas.

The construction of the Palazzo began in 2006 and it was finished in 2008. The project is estimated to cost $1.8 billion and consists of 2,068 rooms and suites + 375 concierge-level suites.

Overall, there’s a lot to see at this magnificent resort. In the unlikely event that you tire of the games that the casino houses, there are plenty of other opportunities for entertainment, whether that be enjoying the swimming pools or dancing in one of the nightclubs.

Casino de Monte-Carlo, Monaco

With the exception of Las Vegas and Macau, Monaco is the place in the world where the most luxurious casino can be found. More specifically, the Casino de Monte-Carlo is a grand and beautiful casino and resort in Monaco, a microstate located in the south of France in Western Europe along the dazzling French Riviera.

The casino opened back in 1865 and has since become known as one of the most luxurious, beautiful, and expensive casinos in the world. It’s owned and operated by the Société des Bains de Mer (SBM), a public company in which the government and Kingdom of Monaco have a major interest.

Casino de Monte-Carlo mainly welcomes foreigners and high-rollers, who can enjoy a variety of luxurious table games and pleasant slot machines. This is also where the well-known James Bond film GoldenEye from 1995 was set, which is one of the reasons why so many tourists are attracted to Monaco.

The Resorts Worlds Sentosa, Singapore

Singapore, an island country in Southeast Asia, is home to one of the world’s most luxurious, largest, and most expensive casinos, Resorts World Sentosa which houses a casino, an amusement park, a water park, and the world’s second-largest oceanarium.

The casino is located under the 15,000 square metre Crockfords Tower and looks magnificent and striking from the outside as well as the inside. It offers unparalleled entertainment 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Here you’ll find plenty of games like Blackjack, Craps, Baccarat, Roulette, and Tai Sai, as well as a bunch of slot machines and poker tournaments. In other words, there’s something for everyone at this casino located in a resort in the beautiful city of Singapore. And if you tire of gambling, you can enjoy the many other activities that Resorts Worlds Sentosa offers, such as the amusement park, water park, or oceanarium.