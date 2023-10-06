HOUSE-HUNTERS have been left shocked after a £270,000 property appeared on the market – complete with its own “sex dungeon” in the bedroom.

The two-bedroom home in Henbury, Bristol was added to property website Rightmove on Tuesday where it has since racked up significant interest.

The property – a first floor flat – is situated on the corner of a whitewashed building and contains one bathroom and an open plan living room and kitchen.

The home boasts three large windows in the living room, allowing plenty of natural light to flow in, as well as a chandelier suspended from the ceiling.

With no sofa or TV being visible, there is instead a selection of large pillows leaning against the wall, seemingly serving as a makeshift couch.

The bedroom’s decor consists of a bed draped in a leopard print duvet, with the silhouette of a woman in stockings adorning the window.

The main talking points of the property though are the bizarre devices and materials throughout the bedroom that appear to serve some sort of sexual purpose.

There is some sort of large black cage and canopy in the centre of the room, complete with bondage straps to hang from, and an animal fur blanket with a teddy on it.

There are also stocks, complete with head and hand holes for someone to be locked into.

Whilst stocks were originally used for public humiliation, the intended use for these stocks is most likely more X-rated.

A large metal cross similar to devices seen in medieval torture scenarios can also be seen, presumably to tie a willing participant up.

Rather suspiciously, there also appears to be a final large piece of equipment against the wall, which is being covered with blanket.

Listing estate agents Ocean described the property as: “A grade 2 listed building that is one of Henbury’s most notable properties.

“It dates back to Georgian times when it was a family home with open fields to the front and the Blaise estate to the rear.

“It is now a development of apartments that still have the period charm and space with high ceilings and curved bay windows.

“This fantastic first-floor apartment presents a sizeable open-plan lounge/kitchen/diner, two double bedrooms and bathroom.

“Externally there are beautiful communal gardens that back onto the impressive Blaise estate, and a garage in a block.”

The property was shared to social media yesterday by one shocked user with the caption: “Sex dungeon included?”

One user joked in reply: “Doesn’t say chain free, does it?”

Another wrote: “I want to know what they felt they needed to cover up with a sheet.”

A third commented: “Showed it to the missus for a laugh…her eyes lit up as she named each and every item in the room. I don’t know if I should be worried or turned on.”

Another said: “Judging by the amount of equipment and restraints and the collection of stiletto heels, this was a professionally run ‘establishment’.”

One user commented: “My guess is this was a pro-domme’s work space. But not a very good one, because if she was, she could afford better non-kinky furnishings and decor.

“You notice there’s no TV or stereo. Nobody was actually living there. And no photos of the second bedroom – probably jam-packed with the kinky toys that were small enough to move easily.

“I expect the bondage equipment will turn up for sale on Fetlife shortly.”