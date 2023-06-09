COLDPLAY fans were left moved after lead singer Chris Martin pulled a fan up on stage to sing a tribute to his friend who passed away.

The band, who are currently in the midst of world tour Music of the Sphere, performed one of two nights in Cardiff, Wales last night.

Mid-concert, Martin spotted one man in the crowd whose banner contained a moving request, asking to sing alongside the vocalist in dedication to his friend who passed away merely a month ago.

Fan Ella Nosworthy caught the moment on camera as the man, named Salir, joins 46-year-old Martin on stage at his piano for a rendition of the band’s song Everglow.

Footage shows Salir holding up a yellow placard, which reads “Play Everglow with me for my best friend in heaven”, as he sits stunned next to Martin.

Martin, who is wearing a tie-dyed t-shirt, asks in reference to the sign: “When did he pass away?”

Salir replies that he passed away last month as the crowd echo a sympathetic chorus of “Aw”.

Martin then puts his hand on Salir’s shoulder and says: “Last month. Okay, man. S**t.

“Well, we’re gonna sing this together for him, okay?”

The crowd cheers as Salir nods in delight.

Pictured: The two embracing before singing together. (C) Ella Nosworthy

Confetti can be seen flying around the stadium as many enamoured fans record the unique moment.

Martin jokingly asks: “The song Everglow by Coldplay? Just to be clear.”

Salir can be seen laughing as he humbly waves to the crowd, before the lights dim as Martin begins the melodic tune.

The singer then thanks him for coming and adds: “Right now, you’re representing everybody else.”

Martin pulls him in for a hug as he says: “This is how I feel about the audience.”

The crowd roars in excitement as Martin jokes: “I’m gonna listen to you singing.

“If I think you’re good enough, I’m going to move the microphone closer to you and if I think you’re terrible we’re gonna smile at you really politely and keep the microphone like this.”

The clip then cuts to the middle of the song where the pair can be seen singing their hearts out, with Salir putting his hand to his chest and closing his eyes.

Many were moved by the interaction. (C) Ella Nosworthy

He then raises his hand to the sky and belts out to his friend in heaven as Martin pushes the microphone to him.

Posting the video to social media on Wednesday, cameraperson Ella wrote: “#bestconcertmoments #onstageperformance”.

The touching video received over 1,650 likes and dozens of comments from fans who were left in awe at the emotional tribute.

One person wrote: “Sobbing right now.”

Another said: “You could hear a pin drop amongst 70k people. It was incredible.”

A third commented: “I was there that night and it was absolutely beautiful. Before that, someone had asked him if he was still depressed, he said he wasn’t at the moment.”

Another added: “I’m crying. The look on his face while looking up, his friend was so loved.”

Speaking to Ella today, she said: “So, the boy was in the crowd and Chris Martin said ‘I’m going to read your signs’ and he went through and read everyone’s signs.

“The man had a sign saying, ‘Can you sing Everglow with me for my friend in heaven’.

“So, Chris Martin brought him up on stage and sang it with him.

“It was really amazing and felt good to be part of an atmosphere that would’ve made the man feel supported and at ease.”