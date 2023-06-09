A JAGUAR E-Type previously owned by TV and radio star Noel Edmonds will go on sale next week at a leading classic car auction.

The car will be among more than 130 lots to cross the block at H&H Classics’ auction at the Imperial War Museum Duxford on Wednesday June 14.

The red 1970 Jaguar E-Type Roadster was bought by Noel Edmonds, who at the time was among the country’s most recognisable personalities, for his then-wife Gillian in 1978.

It has a pre-sale estimate of between £50,000 and £60,000.

Early models were powered by a 3.8-litre six-cylinder engine, but by 1964 this had swelled to 4.2-litres, and is the engine found in the Edmonds’ car.

At the time Edmonds regularly appeared on shows such as Top of the Pops and Multi-Coloured Swap Shop, whilst also hosting The Radio 1 Breakfast Show.

The car previously wore the distinctive numberplate ‘CIA 7’ and was understood to be kept by Gillian until 1984, two years after their marriage split.

It’s a sought-after Series II car and is one of just 776 drop-top roadster models built in right-hand drive.

Despite spending its life in the UK, it has never required a total restoration.

As such it retains its original chassis plate, carburettor position tags, jack bag and engine – all highly prized features on a classic car.

Over more than half a century of motoring, this E-Type is believed to have covered just 102,000 miles from new and has old MOTs dating back to 1978 at 76,835 miles.

It also contains numerous bills, a factory hard-top roof and the logbook which shows Mrs Edmonds’ ownership.

The Jaguar E-Type is one of the most famous British cars of all time and is widely regarded among the best-looking.

Launched in 1961, it combined supercar performance and stunning looks with a comparatively modest price tag.

Its status as a true icon was cemented with high-profile owners including George Harrison, Peter Sellers and Frank Sinatra.

The Series II here was introduced in 1968 with a raft of changes required by US safety mandates, reflecting the car’s runaway success on the other side of the Atlantic.