The best “A to B” cars in the UK today

For some of us, a car is just a car. It’s not a dream wagon or a romanticised piece of our personality that we look upon almost as a pet – it’s just a nice little “knock around to get us from A to B.” If that describes you then you’d probably be surprised to learn the majority of car owners feel the same way. That’s why you’ll find thousands of used Volkswagen, Ford, Nissan etc.in dealerships across the country but very few brand new Vauxhall Corsas.



Of course, the biggest consideration to make is going to be comfort, because if you are going to be using this car every day for the next decade, you better make sure it’s comfy! It also needs to be practical, small enough to fit comfortably in almost any parking space and not too costly to run. Oh, and reliable too, of course. All big asks, but we think the cars below offer it all and so much more.

Photo by Olga Zhushman on Unsplash

The VW Golf

The Golf is one of the most popular small cars in the country and Europe thanks to its reliability, exceptional range of features and subtle good looks. It is, in many ways, the ideal family car but it’s also got a few features that also make it an ideal car for longer distances and daily commutes.

What the Golf boasts above all else is options. You can opt for a 1.0-litre petrol engine if you prefer all the way up to a turbo-charged 320hp beast. All models, however, feature adaptive cruise control and fatigue assistance, which kick in to help when you are perhaps feeling a little delicate in the morning on your way to work. It’s a safe, full-featured and very smart car that will last well into the next decade.

The Citroen C3

If the VW Golf feels a little beyond your price range then we’d certainly consider the Citreon C3 as a more affordable and comparable alternative. This is a pretty car that knows it’s a pretty car and offers pillow-soft suspension and a six-speed automatic gearbox. When paired, this creates perhaps one of the most effortless driving experiences around.

You won’t get a sporty response or much in the way of “power” out of a C3 but what you will get is a car that is incredibly comfortable and will never let you down. And that’s what this list is all about, right?

The Nissan Leaf

Electric cars are becoming better and better as years go past and there’s plenty to choose from. But if you’re going to go for one as your everyday car, you’ll want one that has good mileage and is comfortable at the same time. The Nissan Leaf is not only that car but is also perhaps the most affordable of all entry level electric cars.

The best thing about the Leaf is it keeps getting better with every iteration. It might lack the name recognition and glamour of a Tesla, but if you’re looking for an “A to B” electric car, it’s just about the perfect solution.