Learning languages opens up other worlds

In the modern world, among technologies, many developments and globalization, we often think about our personal development, the diversity of fields of activity and international relations. Among all the questions that we ask ourselves, there is a question about learning foreign languages. Is it worth studying foreign languages? In fact, there are many reasons to find and list.

Firstly, knowledge of foreign languages helps to make a good impression, especially if we are talking about employers, about the potential for further development and mainly about English. The ability to speak a foreign language has always produced, produces and will produce a favorable impression.

In many countries, at least bilingualism is the norm. Of course, it should be borne in mind this should not be the key reason for learning a language, otherwise motivation and discipline will quickly evaporate.

At the moment there are a huge variety of languages in the world. All of them are not easy to master and require time and perseverance. The study of some can be questioned. For example, dead or artificial languages. Also, some people think about the necessity and advantages of knowing Greek.

In fact, many linguists consider Greek to be the “language of all languages”. The Greek language greatly influenced the development of other languages and gave many words and concepts. So, if we look, many letters Greek alphabet, namely their spelling, have moved to other languages. So, undoubtedly, the Greek language is the key to all languages.

Greek is one of the oldest languages on Earth with the longest alphabet history on the planet. Many components of words that are used in Russian, English and other Indo-European languages, most often originate from Greek. Discovering them for yourself is an exciting activity. Thanks to Greek, we understand our native language and other European languages better. So, learning Greek is like an exciting journey.

If you work in medicine, chemistry, astronomy, mathematics, then you are already using Greek without even realizing it.

Celtic languages also have their own charm and usefulness. The Celtic languages, belonging to the huge Indo-European language family, are similar to both Scandinavian and Germanic and Italic language groups. At first glance, such languages are easier to master than others, but this is not quite true. They are not as close as you can imagine. Difficulties and obstacles in grammar as well.

Celtic culture and mythology are particularly interesting, as well as each Celtic symbol is interesting in its own way. This is, of course, the legacy of a great civilization. Thanks to the rich representatives of the people, art developed successfully under their patronage, and the meaning of the symbols was multifaceted.

This art fully represented the history, religion and social background of life at that time. Mysterious, mysterious and beautiful, they have become a part of modern culture.

So, no matter how sad it may be, learning a foreign language is a pleasant, but difficult task. If you manage, discipline yourself and you manage to master languages, then the process and the result will significantly increase your self-esteem and self-confidence. In the process of learning any language, you will never have to overcome your laziness, insecurity, perhaps even emotional burnout. This significantly trains willpower and self-control. There is another, positive side of studying. It is quite possible you will meet new people, study the cultures of other countries and probably go on a trip and so on.