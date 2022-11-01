Is 500 Markets a good choice of online broker service, and if so, who is it best for? Find the answers to all the vital questions in this helpful review.

500 Markets Review: Professional-Style Investing from Home

Online trading has changed the face of the modern investment industry, and more people than ever before are now able to take charge of their portfolios and go after financial opportunities from the comfort of their homes.

Choosing the best digital broker goes a long way to building a solid foundation for a long and prosperous trading adventure. 500 Markets is one option that has people taking- but is it worth the hype?

The following review takes a brief look at the standout details and answers the important questions people usually have during their search for their ideal online broker service.

What Is 500 Markets

To sum things up, 500 Markets is a general trading platform for desktop and mobile devices that provides instant, uninterrupted access to exciting investment markets for anyone with an internet connection and an interest in trading. It is best known for its FOREX portal but also works with stocks and shares, commodities, CFDs, and even cryptocurrency.

The platform is marketed as a step up from entry-level broker platforms and a more professional approach to independent trading- but retains a beginner-friendly vibe that makes it generally more approachable and versatile for a wider range of users.

It is best suited to someone who wants to put a bit more time and effort into their trading activities and investment profile and needs a solid, reliable, and sophisticated platform to help them do it.

The Things People Want to Know

Is the Interface Easy to Use?

Yes, it is. The user interface is well designed and works efficiently. It is simple to navigate and has a streamlined look that feels professional. It works best on a desktop- especially for optimal report viewing and easy analytics.

What Does It Cost?

500 Markets does not have a free version, although users can try the demonstration platform before signing up. There are multiple subscription options with varying costs and commissions- each with its own set of focuses and benefits.

All accounts require an initial deposit of $100 to get things started. After that, the minimum requirement depends on the account type.

Does the Platform Work on Mobile Devices?

It does- but not quite as well as it does on the desktop. 500 Markets’s mobile version is still undergoing a few further developments, but it is generally an excellent tool for flexible access and on-the-go account management.

Users can download the mobile app in the relevant store for Apple and Android products. It requires a recent update and a strong internet connection.

Are There Any Major Flaws?

Nothing stands out as a significant issue. The only minor downsides are the developing mobile features and the slow setup process. It is also worth noting that 500 Markets is inaccessible in some locations, but this is to do with restrictions rather than the platform itself.

Is the 500 Markets Platform Safe and Secure?

The platform is on the ball with security- using only the best encryptions and privacy protocols. User data is well shielded, and transactions are handled via secure channels.

How Do Deposits and Withdrawals Work?

Deposits can be made at any time using a bank card or bank transfer. There is also the option to connect a digital wallet for easy crypto payments. There are no additional charges for deposits, and funds become available straight away.

Withdrawals can be made to a bank account or digital wallet and generally take less than 24 hours to clear. The charge for this service depends on the account setting.

Can Beginners Use 500 Markets?

Yes, they can- although they are not the target market. The support provided is more than sufficient for a dedicated beginner- but they need to be interested in studying the industry to really get to grips with how things work.

The Bottom Line

500 Markets is impressive across the board- ticking a lot of boxes for a lot of people. It has a professional edge without feeling pretentious and supports learners without feeling condescending while providing reliable access to genuine investment opportunities.

If that sounds good, head to the official 500 Markets website for information on how to take the next step.

