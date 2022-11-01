Zimpler- An Efficient Payment Solution

Payment deposits are banking and/or financial institutions where people put their money into a bank or a financial transaction application like digital wallets or an electronic commerce company like Paypal. These payment schemes accept and store real money deposited from the user or other institutions (bank, work, or other people who also have an account in the same payment scheme) and can be used to pay bills, stakes, purchases, loans, and others.

How important is a Payment Scheme in an Online Casino?

The majority of the online payment scheme is used by online casinos because it is very convenient and efficient. Virtual casino players prefer everything fast and immediately processed and done but they also wanted security in their account which is why this type of payment scheme is made to cater to the demands of the betting clients.

Photo by Igal Ness on Unsplash

Zimpler Casino

Zimpler Casino is an instant bank payment solution that assists in monetary transactions such as deposits and withdrawals in an online casino. The best thing about Zimpler Casino is online punters don’t have to register or download an application. They just have to type Zimpler on their mobile phone and key in their bank and their account number or any payment options which is compatible with Zimpler. A random code will be sent to the player on their email or via SMS and it takes five minutes to finish all of it. Zimpler charges a minimal amount of 1.5 to 4.9 euros per transaction.

Additional Information about Zimpler Casino:

· Majority of the casino site doesn’t ask for a deposit fee when the client will make a deposit but some casino sites ask for a deposit fee so it is advised to ask first.

· Online casino bettors can automatically withdraw their winning money five minutes after a cash-out request.

· Zimpler’s customer service usually goes the extra mile by calling and/or notifying the user that they have gone over the limit of their spending.

Banks which accept Zimpler digital wallet:

· OmaSP

· OP

· S Bank

· Danske Bank

· POP Bank

· Haldensnanken

· Aktia

· Bank of Aland

· Savings Bank

· Nordea

What is Zimpler?

Founded by a Swedish Fintech company, Zimpler is a mobile payment option that was introduced in 2016 to be used in purchasing goods, stakes, and services. In other words, Zimpler was created to modify the payment and spending of the people using this digital wallet in the market in Sweden. The good thing about Zimpler is it that allows the user to be in full control of the ins and outs of their money. This digital wallet can be accessed by other business sects like telecommunications, utilities, online bill payment, internet bills, entertainment like the online casino or other internet gaming, government contributions, and many others that can be merged in Zimpler. Major bank transfers and debit/credit card transactions and other e-wallets are also accessible to the digital wallet for a faster transaction. Some charges might be applied to some merchants for the service but not that big.

This application works in major banks, particularly in some parts of Europe including Scandinavia, Sweden, and Finland. Zimpler’s headquarter is in Stockholm and their locations are in Malta and Gothenburg.

The Advantages and Disadvantages of Zimpler:

Pros:

· Safe and secure

· Quick transactions

· Minimal or no service fee required

· Convenient and user friendly

· Game opens automatically after the deposit

Cons:

· It has to be input manually.

· Most Zimpler casinos do not offer much bonus

· Availability is limited.

Final Insight:

There are numerous payment options an online casino offer for the comfort of the player but one has to check first for its availability in their location and other benefits.