6 Must See Casino & Poker Films

Whether you’re a fan of gambling or not, there’s no denying the allure of casino and poker films. They offer an escape into a different world where fortunes can be won and lost in the blink of an eye.

The rise of online casinos has made paying roulette, blackjack and slots easily accessible from the comfort of their own homes. Many first-time gamblers sign up for a new no deposit bonus with the hope of spinning it up and winning big. We all know that there’s a slim chance of winning life changing money, but there’s no denying, playing these games is exciting.

The extreme ups and downs of gambling also makes for great viewing, so here are six must-see casino and poker films to check out.

Photo by Naser Tamimi on Unsplash

Rounders

Rounders is a 1998 American “sports comedy” film directed by John Dahl and starring Matt Damon, Edward Norton, Gretchen Mol, John Malkovich, and Cameron Diaz.

The film follows the story of two friends, Mike and Worm, who start playing poker together in their dormitory at Harvard University. Mike, a reformed gambler has to return to save Worm from some nasty loan sharks. Balancing poker and his girlfriend and law school, a high-stakes poker game against a talented Russian mobster looms.

Rounders received mixed reviews from critics, but was a box office success, grossing over $22 million worldwide.

Ocean’s Eleven

In the 2001 heist film Oceans Eleven, directed by Steven Soderbergh and starring George Clooney, Brad Pitt, and Matt Damon, a group of eleven grifters plan and execute a complex robbery of three major Las Vegas casinos.

Ocean’s Twelve and Thirteen followed.

The film was a box office success, grossing over $450 million worldwide. It received largely positive reviews from critics, who praised the cast, writing, and direction.

Casino

Casino is a 1995 American crime drama film directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Robert De Niro, Sharon Stone, and Joe Pesci. It is based on the non-fiction book Casino: Love and Honour in Las Vegas by Nicholas Pileggi.

The film recounts the story of three years in the life of Sam “Ace” Rothstein, a Jewish American gambling handicapper who is called to Las Vegas to oversee the day-to-day operations of the Tangiers Casino.

Casino was a box office success, grossing over $116 million in North America alone. It was nominated for five Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and won three: Best Actor for De Niro, Best Director for Scorsese, and Best Screenplay for Pileggi.

Cincinnati Kid

The Cincinnati Kid is a 1965 American drama film directed by Norman Jewison and starring Steve McQueen, Edward G. Robinson, Ann-Margret, Karl Malden, and Tuesday Weld.

The film is based on the 1958 novel of the same name by Richard Jessup, which was adapted for the screen by Ring Lardner Jr.. The story follows a young poker player who must beat the legendary poker player “The Man” in order to prove himself as the best.

The Cincinnati Kid received mixed reviews from critics upon release, but was a box office success, grossing over $4 million.

Molly’s game

Molly’s Game is a 2017 American crime drama film directed by Aaron Sorkin and written by Sorkin, based on the memoir of the same name by Molly Bloom. The film stars Jessica Chastain as Molly Bloom, Idris Elba, Kevin Costner, Michael Cera, Jeremy Strong, Chris O’Dowd, and Bill Camp.

The film follows Bloom’s rise to power as the organiser of underground poker games catering to Hollywood celebrities and billionaires. Due to a dispute and now in search of bigger games Molly finds her self her New York. Shortly after she is arrested by the FBI in the middle of the night.

Molly’s Game premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 10, 2017, and was released in the United States on November 22, 2017. The film received positive reviews from critics, with praise for Chastain’s performance.

21

21 is a 2008 American heist drama film directed by Robert Luketic and starring Jim Sturgess, Kate Bosworth, Kevin Spacey, and Laurence Fishburne.

The film is based on the true story of the MIT Blackjack Team, a group of students lead by their tutor who used card counting to win millions of dollars from casinos. Greed and conflict prevails and ultimately ends the scam.

21 was a box office success, grossing over $157 million worldwide. It received mixed reviews from critics, but the cast’s performances were praised.