A HILARIOUS video shows a Radio 1 DJ accidentally producing the “biggest Yorkshire pudding ever seen” – after she was forced to improvise with no baking trays available.

Natalie O’Leary was cooking up a roast dinner at home in Manchester, Lancashire on Monday when she realised she’d lost the baking tray for her Yorkshire puddings.

The 31-year-old – who presents Radio 1’s 00s show on Sundays – was quick to improvise, opting to chuck the Yorkie batter in a glass dish instead – with hilarious consequences.

The video begins with Natalie opening the oven with the on-screen caption explaining: “I lost my cake tin to make Yorkshire puddings in, so had to improvise.”

As Natalie opens the oven she says: “For all the haters who said that you can’t make a Yorkshire pud-” before being cut off after noticing the sheer size of the pudding she has accidentally made.

She says: “Oh my God it’s stuck…oh my God it’s huge!”

Natalie attempts to pull the tray out but is prevented as the giant Yorkie has risen so much that it has stuck to the top of the oven.

DJ Natalie then wrestles with the pudding, managing to yank it out of the oven with dish towel in hand as she lets out a laugh at the abnormally-sized side dish.

Natalie shared the video to social media yesterday with the caption: “The biggest Yorkie I’ve ever seen.”

The video has since received over 220,000 likes and more than 1,300 comments from users left in awe at the giant pud.

One user wrote: “I would simply just put my whole roast dinner inside that beautiful bowl and not share.”

Another said: “Recipe now.”

A third commented: “I see nothing wrong with this scenario #Yorkshirepuddingforlife.”

Another wrote: “The fact that you didn’t drop that pan is incredible.”

Speaking today Natalie said: “I was literally making a normal roast dinner and wanted to do homemade Yorkshire puddings but couldn’t find my cake tin.

“My boyfriend went running around shops but couldn’t find any so I put a poll on my Instagram story about making one in a glass dish.

“A load of people said I wouldn’t be able to do it, but we gave it a go and voila, giant Yorkie was made.

“It was stuck in the oven because of how big it was, I practically screamed. I’ve never seen anything like it but the taste was 10/10, absolutely gorgeous.

“I’ve never had so many DMs and replies on Instagram about anything ever, which is quite offensive to be honest.

“People have gone mad, so I put it on TikTok and woke up to the same. All really positive, people are just loving my Yorkie what can I say.

“I thought our Monday roast was ruined, it was an Easter miracle!”