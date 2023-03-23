A SHOCKING video shows a huge blaze engulfing the Midlothian caravan site owned by convicted killer Luke Mitchell’s mother.

Formerly Scott’s Caravans, the plot of land on Mayfield Road in Dalkeith, Midlothian was used by Corinne Mitchell as a place to store caravans and caravan parts.

Mitchell revealed in a Channel 5 documentary in 2021 that she had been living at the site – with no electricity or running water – for six years following the “knock-on effects” of her son’s conviction.

Luke Mitchell was found guilty of murdering girlfriend Jodi Jones when they were both 14-years-old in 2003 after she was found sexually assaulted, strangled and stabbed before having her throat cut.

Mitchell, who has maintained his innocence throughout, was ordered to serve at least 20 years in prison despite circumstantial evidence.

On Friday evening though, locals in Dalkeith spotted flames lighting up the night sky as a fire at the old caravan site grew out of control.

Video captured by local Mags Wilson shows the flames crackling in the dark night sky as citizens stand across the road from the mayhem unfolding, which all happened shortly after 7:30pm.

Gas canisters can be heard exploding in the video as the heat of the fire intensifies, sending plumes of smoke which were seen billowing as far as Edinburgh.

With concerns growing that the blaze may spill over to the petrol station across the road, Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service rushed to the scene.

Scottish Fire and Rescue eventually opted to utilise a large mechanical ladder to fight the blaze from above and eventually managed to bring the three-hour-long fire under control.

Police have now confirmed there were no suspicious circumstances involved.

The abandoned site was ablaze. Credit: Mags Wilson

Speaking today, Mags said: “I was standing opposite and was filming as it happened, it was once the office where Corrine Mitchell lived for a few years after Luke was convicted.

“It was used as a caravan park and I believe she still owned the premises.

“I was very worried that the fire might spread across to the petrol station, eventually they [Scottish Fire and Rescue] brought in this massive ladder to tackle it.

“The police were just moving people back to keep them away from the fire and it was extremely lucky that nobody was hurt.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Following enquiries into a fire at a disused building on Mayfield Road, Dalkeith, on the evening of Friday 17 March 2023, we can confirm that there were no suspicious circumstances.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 7.15pm on Friday, 17 March to reports of a derelict industrial building fire next to the Shell Garage on Mayfield Road, Dalkeith.

“Operations Control initially mobilised two fire appliances, however resources were soon increased to five appliances in total to the scene.

“Firefighters worked hard to extinguish the fire and crews left at 12.05am after ensuring the area was made safe.

“There were no casualties.”