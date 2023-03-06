A SCOTS singer has shared his hilarious reaction after purchasing a bizarre life-sized cardboard cut-out of Legolas from Lord of the Rings.

Christy O’Donnell had spotted the likeness of the famous elf staring at him from inside North London Hospice charity shop on Wednesday evening and couldn’t resist the temptation.

Visiting the shop in Hornsey, north London the next day, Glaswegian Christy was left in stitches after securing the cut-out for a snip at £8.

Video shows Christy, 25, walking down the street past the shop on Wednesday as he says: “I’m just walking around right and I walk past this shop, check this out.”

He then turns the camera around to show the character, played by Orlando Bloom, as Christy laughs to himself.

He says: “Wow, how amazing is he man. I’m going to be back here at 9am,” before repeating “He’s mine, he’s mine, he’s mine – the one to rule them all.”

A subsequent second video uploaded yesterday shows the singer leaving his home and making his way back to the shop.

He says: “Here’s the moment of truth right, I woke up early, let’s see if he’s still there.”

The camera then reveals Legolas’s eyes meeting his own through the shop’s glass as he excitedly says: “It’s my man!”

Upon entering the shop the performer is heard speaking to another customer off-camera saying: “Did you want to buy him as well?”

The woman replies: “No I saw it and I was like, yeah…I mean how much is it?”

Christy then quizzes: “I hope he’s not like £100. £10? I think £10.”

He says to the shopkeeper: “Could I buy this Legolas?”

“You can,” she replies.

Christy asks: “How much is he?”

The shopkeeper says “He’s £8,” to which the singer joyfully chuckles: “Oh, what a steal. I didn’t think I’d ever buy a Legolas but I’m doing it.”

The woman selling the item then jokingly asks: “You didn’t come out today to buy one?”

Christy laughs whilst saying no, before posing up with Legolas and saying: “Thank you very much for your business.”

He then exits the store, proudly saying to the camera: “He’s mine, yes!” whilst he mockingly kisses the blonde-haired character.

Two passers by notice this from across the street and gesture a thumbs up of approval.

O’Donnell then says: “I’m going to the studio today so I have to take him with me.”

The video of the 25-year-old performer collecting the elf has received over 89,000 likes and more than 400 comments from users approving his hilarious purchase.

One Tiktok user wrote: “Now you can record all your music knowing Legolas is proud of you.”

Another wrote: “I didn’t know you could buy a boyfriend for only £8.”

A third replied: “‘You didn’t come out today to buy one?’ Crying.”

Another said: “My best friend used to have that in middle school and the poor man got covered in sparkling lipgloss kisses.”