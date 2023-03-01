Wednesday, March 1, 2023
London locals in stitches after spotting Prince Harry in bizarre advert for passport photo shop

A HUSBAND and wife were left in stitches this week after spotting the familiar face of Prince Harry being advertised on a poster outside a passport shop.

Thomas Godfrey had been on his way home with his wife Lisa on Saturday night when an unusual advert caught his eye.

Pictured: Thomas and Lisa. (C) Facebook

The 53-year-old noticed an A-board sign sat outside a local passport photo shop in Brixton, south London with a series of faces resembling mugshots.

Whilst mostly composed of a random mix of people, one face in particular stood out – that of the estranged Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.

The Duke is also bizarrely joined by a snapshot of Doctor Who and Bulletproof star Noel Clarke, who can be seen in the bottom row of faces.

An image shows the black background poster plastered onto the A-board, framed by large yellow lettering which reads: “Passport photos. All nationalities.”

However, only seven flags appear in the ad itself – United Kingdom, Germany, Norway, Netherlands, Australia, Poland and Sweden.

In the centre of the advert are two rows of faces lined up – equalling a total of eight altogether who appear to represent different nationalities.

The first photograph shows a black man bearing a noted resemblance to Will Smith, sitting next to what appears to be a generic photograph of a caucasian woman.

Pictured: The advert. (C) Thomas Godfrey

The third photo is that of Prince Harry – who is dressed in his infamous navy suit which he has been previously spotted in when next to his then-fiancee Meghan Markle.

On the bottom row of photos are a selfie of a woman pouting into the camera, the aforementioned snap of a slightly younger-looking Noel Clarke, and two babies.

Thomas took to social media last Saturday to share the hilarious spot, writing: “The usual suspects line-up in Brixton”.

The post received over 1,100 likes and dozens of comments as many were quick to crack jokes about the bizarre advert.

Sinclair Cameron said: “Always good to have a spare.”

Will Warde-Norbury quipped: “What’s going on with symmetrical Will Smith?”

John Son Singh said: “Guess Who, Brixton edition.”

Many were quick to crack jokes. (C) Facebook

Patrick D. Linton joked: “The third guy is an author. I’ve seen his book in bookshop windows a lot lately.”

Joel E.P Draper noted: “Oh. It’s got Prince Harry. That’s odd.

“Wait, it has Noel Clarke. Hold on, is that Will Smith?””

Nikolaos Tiktsidis commented: “Probably the most attractive ad I’ve seen in my UK life.”

Speaking to Thomas today, he said: “We were coming home from a comedy night in the Prince of Wales theatre.

“It was in Coldharbour Lane in Brixton – about 200 yards on the right if you were walking to Brixton Hill.

“I thought it would go down well in the group with the current affairs with Prince Harry. I never noticed any of the other faces until people started pointing them out.”

