A SCOTS dad-and-son duo were left baffled when their journey home was delayed by an unusual sight – a hoard of runaway sheep.

Kevin Green and son Mark had been driving home to Maddiston, Falkirk in the early hours of Friday morning when they were forced to stop the car.

Kevin and Mark couldn’t believe their eyes. (C) Kevin Green

Kevin, 59, and Mark, 27, couldn’t believe their eyes as they were suddenly greeted by a large flock of at least 40 sheep idly waiting around the main road of their sleepy Scottish village.

The pair watched on as the throng of livestock disappeared down a nearby residential street, settling there before an amused Kevin opted to phone the police and track down the escaped flock’s farmer.

Hilarious images taken from inside the pair’s car show them rounding a bend in the road as the sheep watch on with beady eyes from a grassy knoll above.

The livestock appear to be unfazed by the motor and look as though they belong in the streets.

A further image shows the flock of sheep meandering at a snail’s pace through the busy residential road, completely blocking both the road and the pavement.

Adding to the amusement, a final photo shows the sheep wandering across the road while some even look to be emerging from a nearby front garden to join the group.

Kevin shared the hilarious snaps online on Saturday, writing: “The great sheep invasion of Maddiston has begun. Police aware.”

Pictured: When Kevin and Mark first spotted the livestock. (C) Kevin Green

The post received over 550 likes, and dozens of comments from users who cracked jokes at the sheep’s unusual presence in the village.

Louise Gray joked: Where’s Wallace and Gromit when you need them?”

June Rankin quipped: “They never got up here. Pity as grass at front is needing cut.”

Paul Maxwell added: “Locals off to buy Prime”.

Elizabeth Christie joked: “Counting sheep helps”.

Rachel Brown said: “I’d be buzzing”.

Speaking to Kevin today he said: “I was driving back into Maddiston just after midnight last Friday with my son and as we got to the top of the hill this river of sheep appeared from left to right.

Some sheep even appeared to be joining the flock from a nearby residency. (C) Kevin Green

“It was a little bizarre to say the least and was all a bit Father Ted.

“I think there were around 40 of them. They seemed pretty pleased with themselves as far as sheep can be. Initially, it felt a little trippy to say the least.

“They disappeared in perfect cohesion into a residential street and seemed to settle themselves there.

“I followed them up a short distance and they proceeded on down it in perfect sheepy order – the farmer would have been proud of them.

“I phoned the police and they took it from there.”

The sheep are thought to have finally been rounded up after 2am and the roads of Falkirk have since been left sheep-free.