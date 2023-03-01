Nurse left fuming after BP car wash leaves motor with scratches in paint

A NURSE has been left fuming after a BP car wash left her motor with chipped paintwork and scratches all over the glass.

Tara Hanmer had decided to nip into the local garage at Notley Cross, Essex earlier this month to drive through the automatic car wash.

However, the 35-year-old from Great Notley, Essex was left seething after the machine finished and revealed several areas of damage to the vehicle.

Tara had decided to nip into the car wash with her children who compare it to Peppa Pig. Credit: Tara Hanmer

The mum-of-two was refunded the price of the car wash by the petrol station’s manager, but has allegedly had severe difficulties in communicating with BP over their liability for the damage.

Despite the manager of the petrol station taking pictures of the damage as well, Tara claims the care line were not interested in helping her.

Tara was left deflated and was further unimpressed when she was informed the following day that there would be no further action taken.

This was despite the company never actually viewing the car themselves – however after Tara continued correspondence she says they eventually agreed to send it to their insurance brokers.

Specialist burns unit nurse Tara feels that the company continues to dodge all of the questions she has asked of them .

She now faces the possibility of paying her insurance excess to deal with the damage which she wants to try and avoid.

Tara shared images of the damage inflicted by the car wash on social media, with photos showing the glass on several of her windows peppered with small scratches and marks.

Further to this, her paintwork can be seen sprayed with small, black chips at the front, and further marks dotted around the rest of the vehicle.

Tara posted the images to social media earlier this month with the caption: “I had a premium wash and wax yesterday that has left my car unclean and scratched to bits.

“The scratches are so deep on the windows.”

Tara has been left frustrated by the situation. Credit: Tara Hanmer

Speaking today, Tara said: “We went for a car wash as my kids love going through it as it’s like an episode of Peppa Pig.

“I went through the car wash and as soon as it stopped I could see these big scratches on the windows and the left side of my car was covered in a really sticky film.

“The children said that there were also scratches on their window too and I got out and looked and was horrified.

“I drove round to speak to the manager and she said she was so sorry and that the car wash hadn’t damaged anyone’s car for nearly a year.

“I felt deflated as whilst my car isn’t new or special it’s still the nicest car I’ve ever had and now it’s got huge scratches on it.

“The next day I got an email saying that the manager of the site had investigated and that it hadn’t happened to anyone else so they would be taking no further action.

“It made me feel very angry that they hadn’t even investigated my car or looked at the state it’s been left in.

“They have dodged all my questions I have asked them regarding the car wash which is so frustrating.

“I’m going to have to try and get it booked somewhere when I’m off work but we’re very busy at the moment and short-staffed so I can’t just take time off to get someone to look at my car.

“My insurance says if I go through them then it will cost £350 excess which I’m unlikely to get back.”

BP have been approached for comment.