A “COWBOY” driver has been issued a penalty for loading a lorry a staggering 12 tons over the accepted weight – on top of a tyre as “bald as Harry Hill”.

Vehicle examiners from the Driver & Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) yesterday revealed how they stopped the low loader driver in his tracks after spotting the insanely overloaded flatbed.

Images show the packed vehicle parked up after being pulled over, carrying at least four heavy machinery vehicles on its flatbed – including a road roller and a JCB.

One of the lorry’s tyres is also so dangerously worn down with no tread left in sight that it looks as if part of the rubber has been completely ripped off.

The low loader’s tyre barely had any tread left on it. (C) DVSA

The Driver & Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) shared the images to Facebook yesterday, revealing that the low loader company was now under investigation.

They said: “Vehicle examiners stopped this low loader which was claiming to be moving under Special Types General Orders (STGO). The low loader company is now being investigated.

“It was 12,400kg overloaded.

“These tractors should have been transported on two or more separate vehicles.

“The transport manager knew this but was just taking a chance.

“National Highways had told them it needed two days’ notice to transport them as they weren’t being moved in an emergency.

“Two prohibitions were issued for a defective tyre and 28% overload, driver issued a fixed penalty [and] the Traffic Commissioner has been informed and the operator will need to explain their actions.

“Vehicles moving under STGO allow unusual vehicles to be driven on UK highways. It indicates which category a vehicle is licenced to operate within.

“It also will identify the weight of a vehicle and will be clearly visible on the front of a vehicle.”

The low loader was over 12,000kg over the weight limit.

Hundreds of people have liked the post and left shocked face emojis.

While others have commented on the post after being left in disbelief to the images.

Stephen Davies said: “That tyre – as a driver you just wouldn’t under any circumstances consider going on the road with that.”

Jon Christopher said: “Can’t even pretend theres something on there, its as bald as Harry Hill.”

Jim Reap said: “The authorities really need to clamp down on the ‘indivisible load’ rules being blatantly broken. Well done to DVSA for getting another chancing cowboy outfit off our roads.”

Roger Hall said: “Can’t even call that tyre a slick as it’s non-existent.”

Mick Waddington said: “How on earth is that only a FPN (fixed penalty notice) for the driver? Imagine the damage that extra 12ton could do”

And Steve Lee added: “Bloody hell. I’ve seen more feathers on a frog.”