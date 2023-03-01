HOUSE-HUNTERS have been left shocked by a former weed farm property on auction for £275,000 – with most of the operation still intact.

The two bedroom flat is located in Finchley, London and is based on the second floor above a number of high street shops.

Whilst the price is surprisingly low by London standards, house browsers need only take one look inside to understand the property’s seedy history.

The property, located above shops. Credits: Rightmove/Auction House London.

Images show two whitewashed rooms – which look to have once been bedrooms – with blankets of silver foil insulating dozens of buckets of soil, which sit undisturbed on white tarpaulin sheets on the floor.

Loose wires hang from the ceiling and numerous fans are attached to the wall, as a large black ventilation tube hangs from above.

Loose cannabis leaves can be seen scattered across the floor and the windows have been sealed over with tape and another sheet, making the camera flash the only light in both rooms.

Aside from what looks to be the ‘growing rooms’, the property also boasts a kitchen, a bathroom and a small toilet.

The bathroom is untidy though, containing a packed black bin bag and discarded clothes in the bathtub, as well as no shower curtain and an assortment of random toiletries scattered round the sink.

The kitchen meanwhile is devoid of any cooking utensils or crockery, instead hosting a pack of large bottled water, and a couple of cleaning chemicals.

House-hunters will get the impression that the property was used for very little other than the growth of cannabis, by its previous owner.

The listing which has been on the property website since Friday has been described on the page as being: “The property comprises a second floor two bedroom flat situated within a mixed use building arranged over ground and two upper floors.

“The property has been recently used to grow cannabis and requires a program of refurbishment.”

“The property is situated on a residential road close to local shops and amenities. The open spaces of Victoria Park are within easy reach.

“Transport links are provided by Finchley underground station (Northern line).”

The property was added to Rightmove by Auction House London on Friday and is set to go to auction with £275,000 acting as the guide price.

Room used to grow cannabis. Credits: Rightmove/Auction House London.

Twitter user Sarra Manning shared the property to social media on Friday writing: “I can’t work out what is going on here but I’m sure it’s nothing good.”

Sarra’s post has received over 300 likes and dozens of comments from users who were quick to crack jokes about the former resident’s ‘hobby’.

Sally Costelloe quipped: “Undercover blackmarket tomato production?”

Sarra replied: “Quite frankly, if I was weed farming, I think I’d diversify into tomatoes too.”

Ruth Ware joked: “Just a perfectly normal home gardening enthusiast. Without a garden.”

Flora Mountford commented: “‘The property has been recently used to grow cannabis and requires a program of refurbishment.’ You don’t say!”

Sam Utting punned: “Definitely potential for growth.”

Ros Coffey added: “I would be worried that I might receive their leccy bill!”

The property will go to auction at 9am on March 15 at its aforementioned guide price of £275,000.

However, this would be a steal for the area, as properties in Finchley had an overall average price of £753,919 over the last year, according to Rightmove.