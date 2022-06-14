A SCOTS hotel group has unveiled its newly refurbished Balmoral Arms, following a multi-million-pound investment.

Following on from The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Crerar Hotels has unveiled its newly refurbished Royal Deeside inn which has been renamed as the Balmoral Arms.

With the £2.2m investment works almost wrapped up, the hotel – located near The Queen’s Scottish residence in the Victorian village of Ballater – has unveiled its new design concept.

The full refurbishment including the restaurant and spa treatment rooms will be complete by the end of June.

The newly refurbished Balmoral Arms was formerly known as The Deeside Inn.

Crerar Hotels Group is also continuing to invest in its people and portfolio with the creation of new jobs at the venue.

The refurbishment is part of an ongoing programme of investment across 2022, which will see a total of £4.5m spent across Golf View Hotel & Spa in Nairn and Loch Fyne Hotel & Spa, as well as the Balmoral Arms.

Chris Wayne-Wills, CEO of Crerar Hotels, said: “With the completion of works at the Balmoral Arms, we can now be confident in providing the very best in authentic Scottish hospitality that reflects its natural environment.

“Investing so significantly and relaunching the Balmoral Arms means we can offer guests an experience that is fitting with the wider area’s royal heritage.

“We look forward to welcoming guests to experience the Balmoral Arms over the summer months.“

Joanna Whysall, General Manager of the Balmoral Arms, said: “It’s an absolute privilege to be launching the Balmoral Arms at such an exciting time.

“As we reach completion, our design concepts are really shining through and reflect the surroundings of the Balmoral Arms all year-round and is something we are incredibly proud to present to our guests.

“I’m looking forward to recruiting further members of our outstanding team for our new proposition in the heart of Royal Deeside – and at the most fitting time, during a milestone jubilee year.”

This comes after Crerar Hotels unveiled the results of a £500k investment in the five-star Glencoe Inn and a £3.5m transformation of Isle of Mull Hotel & Spa last year.

It takes the Group’s total spend on the portfolio to £10m over the past year.