Scots hotel group launches new £765k spa as part of refurb project

A SCOTS hotel group has launched its newest spa at one of their popular destinations as part of a trio of refurbs slated to take place over the year.

The Shore Spa has launched at one of Crerar Hotels’ popular spa destination hotels, in Inveraray, Argyll and Bute.

Last year the group announced a trio of upcoming investments including a six-figure investment in Loch Fyne Hotel & Spa.

Earlier this month the group also launched Coast Spa at in Nairn.

The new spa at the Argyll and Bute hotel, open to hotel guests and locals offers additional therapy suites, a healing Himalayan salt room, a eucalyptus steam treatment and sensory experience showers.

The new Shore Spa is part of a trio of refurbishments for Crerar Hotels.

As part of the £765,000 transformation, the existing pool has been renovated and upgraded with new heated beds and swan-neck pool fountains.

A brand-new terrace with loch-side saunas and ice drenches has been created, with further improvements to the existing experience now also complete.

Crerar Hotels has also partnered with isgha skincare across its spas to offer luxury Scottish skincare which can be tailored to create “bespoke spa experiences” for individuals..

Shore Spa is part of a wider programme of work which will see a total of £4.5m spent on the Loch Fyne property, Golf View Hotel & Spa and the Deeside Inn which will relaunch as the Balmoral Arms.

Jason Dougan, newly appointed General Manager at Loch Fyne Hotel & Spa, said: “We are excited to welcome guests to Shore Spa, our fresh new proposition which offers the highest standards and best possible experience for those looking for a luxury spa getaway.

“Shore Spa will rival some of the best in the country and will help us to showcase this beautiful corner of Scotland.

“We have a whole host of new treatments available including four exciting ‘experience treatments’ which are perfect for those looking to make the most of their time with us.”

Experience treatments are priced at £165 with treatments starting from £45.

Access to Thermal Experiences is priced from £35 per person for hotel guests and complimentary to guests staying in the hotel suites.