Scots students sign up to newly launched Spa Academy at Falkirk hotel

SCOTS students are being given the opportunity to receive hands-on training in a newly launched Spa Academy at a Falkirk hotel.

Macdonald Inchyra Hotel & Spa has launched its own Spa Academy to help local students become qualified beauty therapists.

Delivered in partnership with Falkirk Council Employment Training Unit and Positive Qualities, the Spa Academy will initially see 10 students undertake a 19-week training programme at the four-star hotel.

The hotel says the programme is intended to open up new opportunities for young people trying to get on the career ladder, with candidates put forward by schools, through Skills Development Scotland and via the local council.

The students join Brett Ingle (centre), General Manager at Macdonald Inchyra Hotel.

Those who were shortlisted faced an X Factor-style assessment session which included solo activities to test attitude, group activities to reveal engagement, cooperation and problem-solving skills and a final interview.

The Spa Academy will include a blend of online classroom and practical training, with students also able to deliver beauty treatments on volunteer guests at Macdonald Inchyra Hotel.

At the end, they will be fully qualified to complete a range of treatments from facials to pedicures and massages, and will ultimately achieve their SQA and Beauty Guild certification.

The launch of the Spa Academy follows the Hospitality Academy, which has been in place since 2002 and has supported over 144 young people to secure jobs in the industry.

Brett Ingle, General Manager at Macdonald Inchyra Hotel said: “It can be difficult for young people to know what they want to do with their futures, and once they do, they then face the challenge of getting on the career ladder.

“At Macdonald Inchyra Hotel we have a wealth of experience in hospitality and spa services, and we wanted to create opportunities for the young people in our local community.

“Our established spa therapists have so much knowledge and will be working alongside as mentors to our Spa Academy students to help them become fully immersed in the role.

“The beauty industry can be incredibly rewarding and exciting to work in, and through our academy we can give the next generation the skills and experience they need to start thriving in their careers.”

The Spa Academy launches with a partnership with Strathcarron Hospice, whereby any proceeds from treatments booked through the Academy will be directly donated to the local care provider.

Located in Denny, the Strathcarron Hospice works to support over 1,400 people living with terminal illness every year, with over 900 volunteers striving to improve the lives of patients and loved ones.