A HILARIOUS video shows a Scots crofter in stitches as he watches a randy stag trying to get it on with an unimpressed sheep.

Ian Sutherland was driving through Strathnaver, Sutherland, on Tuesday, when he came across the bizarre sight.

The 33-year-old couldn’t believe his eyes when he spotted the horny sika stag setting his sights on an unlikely mate – a North Country Cheviot ewe.

Footage shows Ian laughing hysterically as the young brown stag follows the uninterested wooly ewe around in the field.

The stag then mounts the sheep from behind in a desperate attempt to get it on but is left unsatisfied as the ewe casually saunters off.

Undeterred, the determined deer goes again, desperately trying to stay atop the sheep, but is met with yet more disinterest and rejection.

After appearing to give up on mounting the farm animal, the fed-up stag then resorts to following it around in a circle.

During the attempted tryst, Take My Chances by Mary Chapin Carpenter aptly plays in the background.

Pictured: Ian Sutherland. (C) Ian Sutherland

Ian posted the rib-tickling video to social media on Tuesday, writing: “Holy mother of all f**k, what have I just seen”.

The video has since attracted over 52,000 views and almost 500 likes from social media users.

Hundreds of viewers also commented on the clip after finding it hilarious.

Rob McLeary said: “Well, don’t you think that’s acceptable in these days of liberalism and diversity?”

Brian Bell said: “Where there’s a willy, there’s a way”.

Luke Rendall said: “Certainly taking his chances. Must be an effect of global warming or farming”.

Patrick Owens said: “Oh, deer me, stag night”.

Ann McGregor said: “Oh my god. A sheer or a deep?”

Pictured (L) The stag mounting the ewe (R). (C) Ian Sutherland

Robert Kearnns said: “Oh deer, you won’t pull the wool over his eyes”.

Karen Edmond said: “I’d love to see what the babies looked like”.

Speaking today, Ian said: “I just saw it happening as I drove past and back to my farm. We had to reverse back to see just what the hell was going on.

“I thought to myself, ‘I just saw a sika stag trying to serve a North Country Cheviot ewe!’

“I couldn’t believe my eyes – I thought I was still asleep and imagining it.

“I knew no one would believe it, so I had the video evidence and put it up online.”

Sika stags are originally from South East China but soon became native to the UK in the year 1860 after being released from London Zoo.

The deer species tend to live in small groups of six or seven stags who will usually mate with young hinds related to the red deer, when there are no other females of their own species available.