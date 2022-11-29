THE Scottish public are to be given a chance to view updated proposals for the redevelopment of a former Glasgow nightclub site.

Real estate investor CA Ventures has revealed a scheme that seeks to deliver student accomodation on the site of former Archaos nightclub in Queen Street.

CA Ventures have described it as “a derelict and highly complex site“, which will provide active ground floor uses, which may include retail or commercial uses.?

Following a detailed economic viability study, and due to the constraints on the site itself, student accommodation is seen as the viable route for redevelopment.

A consultation event for the proposals will be held next door at the former Bowery Bar on Queen Street in Glasgow.

The development would allegedly aim to accommodate circa 230 students with fully serviced apartments and amenity facilities.

This second consultation event will be held on Thursday 1 December at the former Bowery Bar on Queen Street which neighbours the nightclub.

It follows a first consultation event held on 2 November, and CA Ventures say feedback from this and through other meetings has been used to shape the updated proposals where possible.

The proposed development could generate around 250 construction jobs, including direct on-site jobs and jobs in the construction supply chain.

This could be worth more than £10m to the Glasgow economy during the construction phase.

Serving to address a “recognised shortage” of student accommodation in the city, the public are being offered the chance to view proposals and provide feedback at the event.

The Archaos nightclub closed its doors in 2007 and has been vacant since.

CA Ventures say the site is in extremely poor condition and does not offer sufficient floor area or a suitable internal layout to provide a viable development opportunity for commercial or residential use.

Previous proposals to open the building as a nightclub and later as an office scheme floundered on the considerable costs required to refurbish a building that had deteriorated considerably over the years.?

Proposals will see a planning application submitted – CA Ventures hope – towards the end of the year.

If planning permissions is approved, the intention is for work to start on-site in 2023, with the targeted entry date serving the beginning of the academic year in August 2025.

A representative from CA Ventures said: “We are delighted to meet with the community in our second engagement event.

“Very helpful and constructive feedback has been received through the first event and our website, and we have aimed to incorporate this into the proposals where possible.

“These exciting proposals represent a significant investment in Glasgow and will serve to regenerate a currently derelict site.?

“It will serve to provide much-needed student accommodation in a building that has lain empty since 2007 and which, due to its condition, provides limited options for redevelopment.?

“During a well-documented shortage of purpose-built student accommodation, potential students have no choice but to explore rental properties , which adds to the already significant strain on housing stock.

“We envisage this site as a perfect opportunity to add to the vibrant community of students currently living in central Glasgow, benefitting local shops.?