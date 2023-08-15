Cala cheer Aberdour car park u-turn

A HOMEBUILDER has expressed satisfaction following a successful appeal to retain a well-used car park in Aberdour.

Following Cala Homes’ appeal, Fife Council’s Review Body has now overturned the original, delegated decision to close the temporary car park adjacent to the development on the village’s Main Street.

As a condition for planning approval of Cala Homes’ Inchcolm Green site, the developer was required to widen Main Street along the frontage of the site. Council officials then requested provision of the temporary car park to mitigate the loss of on street parking whilst those works were undertaken.

Following a decision by Council planning officials to turn down Cala’s application, the homebuilder lodged an appeal which was subsequently accepted by Fife’s Planning Review Body this week (14 August).

The car park will can now remain on site until up to December 2025 – after which the site will be reinstated to its previous use.

Steven Cooper, Planning Manager at Cala Homes (East) said: “We certainly welcome the decision Fife’s Planning Review Body has reached. Cala has always tried its best to be cooperative and upfront with sensitive community issues such as this, so we’re delighted to have had a positive outcome.



“Our role as a responsible developer is to assess what impact we may have on communities, and how we can minimise any disruptions locals may be concerned about during our projects – the car park is a great example of that.

“The temporary car park not only facilitates the contractors on site, but has also helped residents to free up space on Main Street outwith working hours and on the weekends.

“This is a really meaningful outcome for the community, and we look forward to engaging with locals and Fife Council for the duration of this build.”

The appeal was approved subject to conditions such as provision of drainage details, future restoration of site and provision of visibility splays.