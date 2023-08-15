LIAM GALLAGHER paid a heartfelt tribute to Scots footballing legend Gordon McQueen as he closed out his set over the weekend at a music festival.

The former Oasis frontman was playing at the Boardmasters Festival in Newquay, Cornwall on Saturday when he closed his set with the song Live Forever.

Before beginning the song, Gallagher leaned into the mic and paid tribute to former Manchester United defender McQueen, who passed away in June aged 70 following complications with dementia.

Liam Gallagher paid tribute to the late Gordon McQueen ahead of singing Live Forever. Credit: Twitter/Hayley McQueen

Manchester City fanatic Gallagher was filmed as he addressed the crowd before wrapping up his set, saying: “Anna McQueen, whose father passed away a couple of weeks ago, a month ago.

“Gordon McQueen – live forever.”

The band then break into the smash hit with the first couple of notes being heard as the video comes to a close.

Hayley McQueen – the second daughter of the late Scot – heaped praise onto Gallagher on social media yesterday for his touching tribute.

She wrote: “Also, love this pure class from City fan Liam Gallagher dedicating his last song at Boardmasters on Saturday night. (Dad & Liam used to get on like a terrifying house on fire).”

Her post received over 1,500 likes as hundreds of social media users flocked to the comment section to share their own special memories of her dad.

One said: “That’s class, always enjoyed listening to your dad on the radio and watching him on the telly – there’s no doubt he was a special man.”

Another added: “I meet (sic) your dad when I was 14, he was watching Lancashire cricket and I couldn’t believe how big he was, I’d only ever seen him on television, he was lovely with me.”

A third replied: “What a lovely and touching tribute to your dad.”

McQueen was a much-loved footballer who represented both club and country with aplomb before turning to the small screen.

He would often report for Gillette Soccer Saturday covering Scotland internationals as well, most famously his reaction to James McFadden’s wonder strike at the Parc Des Princes.

McQueen turned out for Leeds United from 1972 to 1978 before making the switch to rivals Manchester United.

Upon signing for the Red Devils for £500,000, McQueen famously said: “99% of players want to play for Manchester United and the rest are liars”.