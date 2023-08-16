MULTINATIONAL financial advisory firm Deloitte has opened the doors to a new ‘future of work’ designed office in Edinburgh’s city centre.

Located at the new 9 Haymarket Square building, the 16,383 square ft office is now open to the 433 people based out of Deloitte’s Edinburgh office.

The new space was designed in response to what Deloitte’s people have asked for, weighing their needs and incorporating them into the design.

A survey found that 86% of respondents ranked ‘collaborating with team colleagues’ and ‘interacting with others’ within their top three ways they envisage using the office.

The new office space has been designed with considerations such as collaboration, sustainability and wellbeing in mind.

As such, the new space was designed to create opportunities for people to build relationships and work together in an inclusive way.

State-of-the-art technology, including 360-degree cameras and adjustable height desks, create an inclusive meeting experience for all, allowing for a seamless connection to those working away from the office, to ensure everyone has an equal voice in meetings.

The new office has also introduced ‘dancing’ walls in the collaboration spaces that double as interactive screens to allow for easy presenting and workshops.

Sustainability and people wellbeing were also key considerations when leasing the new Deloitte office.

To align with the company’s climate ambitions, 9 Haymarket Square was chosen for its energy efficient design and fossil fuel-free building systems.

The interior design incorporated low volatile organic compounds (VOC) to reduce the harsh smells often omitted by fresh paint and new furniture to ensure a pleasant working environment from the outset.

Additionally, the building comes with 136 secure bicycle parking spaces, as well as shower and changing facilities.

Kitty Milnes, a graduate in Deloitte’s Risk Advisory practice, commented on what the new office means to her: “I am amazed at this office, it’s so different to how I imagined a professional services office to look.

“There are loads of collaboration spaces which suits my style of team working, and I can now swap between sitting and standing at the adjustable height desks.

“There are so many textures and I love the sunflower seed eco cupboard doors and chain mail curtains.

“For those rare Scottish sunny days, there is also a lovely roof terrace, where our in-house beekeeper will be providing meet the bee sessions.

“This really is so much more than an office and I’m excited that my career has started at Deloitte Scotland.”

The new Edinburgh office is the latest in a series of UK office announcements Deloitte has made, including Bristol and Manchester, with a new Newcastle office being occupied in 2022.