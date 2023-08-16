EDINBURGH-based Armstrong Gardens and Landscapes has made two key appointments as part of a major investment in a new division of the business.

The city landscaper has expanded its operation to include a design division, the growth coming on the back of a recently reported turnover of £1.2m.

The financial performance has allowed founder Fraser Armstrong to recruit Jack Verran as Landscape Design and Horticulture Manager and Matt Nelson as a Landscape Architect.

Fraser said: “It’s four years since I set out on this journey and right from the outset, I wanted to build a successful business by growing steadily.

“Our recent financial results show we have achieved that and we can push on from here. No two garden designs are the same and no two people want the same outside space.

“We have the people and technology here who can bring these visions to reality.

“There are lots of contractors who only do the hard landscaping, having been given a plan by designers, but will not have had any input themselves, which can be a bit disjointed.

“Very few firms do both areas and do them well and that’s our target.”

Matt Nelson has experience in landscape architecture, ecology, engineering and garden design practices throughout the Lothians.

His former projects include the capital’s Portobello High School, Shawfair Park and various environmental assessments.

Jack Verran has 15 years of experience across landscape architecture, landscape design and build, horticulture, forestry and eco-tourism.

He most recently worked on public realm Landscape Architect developments in Glasgow, which included the development of the Pollok Country Park in preparation for the reopening of the Burrell Collection.

Commenting on his appointment, Jack said: “It’s an exciting time to be working for the company.

“We’re channelling the craftsmanship of stonemasons, joiners, landscapers and horticulturists. It’s exciting to collaborate with all these skills and interpret them into the design element.”

Jack added: “Being part of an ambitious, growing business is very appealing and the team is looking forward to the next part of the Armstrong journey.”