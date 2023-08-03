A SCOTS distillery has been named a five star attraction by VisitScotland following a major investment in its visitor experience.

VisitScotland – Scotland’s national tourist board – awarded Talisker five stars as part of its Quality Assurance Scheme which recognises venues across Scotland for meeting and exceeding high levels of services and facilities.

The Talisker visitor experience was transformed as part of Diageo’s £185m investment in Scotch whisky tourism, which set out to put Scotland at the forefront of global food & drink travel.

Talisker has received the top highest visitor attraction rating, which was officially handed over to the distillery team by Richard Lochhead, Minister for Small Business, Innovation, Tourism and Trade during a visit to Skye.

Talisker – the oldest working distillery on the Isle of Skye and one of Scotland’s most iconic whiskies – opened the doors to its stunning new brand home on the shores of Loch Harport with dramatic views of the Cuillins last summer

The judges participating in the Talisker whisky visitor experience commented on the seamless use of technology and effective visual presentations throughout, as well as the storytelling and live narration by the distiller’s guides.

Additionally, the judges praised the integration of responsible tourism and sustainability messaging within the tour and in the venue itself, plus the extensive retail selection.

Tourism Minister Richard Lochhead said: “Whisky is a significant contributor to Scotland’s economy as the leading single food and drink product export.

“However, it is also a major drawcard for the tourism and hospitality industry: many of those visiting Scotland will have a whisky distillery as a destination on their itinerary.”

Louise Ellis of Talisker Distillery commented: “We don’t just tell the story of our amazing whisky, we tell the story of this beautiful island and its people, and our aim is to make them ambassadors for Scotland and Scotch whisky for life.”

Rob Dickson, VisitScotland’s Director of Industry and Destination Development, added: “This award reflects the major investment by Diageo in the visitor experience at the distillery.”

Diageo is the leading operator of Scotch whisky visitor attractions with Johnnie Walker Princes Street in Edinburgh and 13 distillery visitor experiences the length and breadth of Scotland.