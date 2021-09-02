Diageo launches new Johnnie Walker visitor experience in Edinburgh

WELL known Scotch whisky Johnnie Walker has launched an eight-floor visitor experience in the heart of Edinburgh today.

More than four years in the making, Johnnie Walker Princes Street is the centrepiece of parent company Diageo’s £185m investment in whisky tourism in Scotland.

This is the largest single investment programme of its kind to be seen in whisky tourism.

Visitors partaking in the Johnnie Walker Journey of Flavour tour will be able to have drinks tailored to their palate.

The experience offers 800 varying flavour combinations- this means one person could visit every day for two years and never have the same experience twice.

Diageo Chief Executive Ivan Menezes commented: “Johnnie Walker Princes Street is a landmark investment in Scotch whisky and into Scotland and it sets a new standard for immersive visitor attractions.

It celebrates Scotland’s remarkable heritage, our incredible skilled whisky-makers, and looks to the future by engaging new generations of consumers from around the world in the magic of Scotch whisky.”

As a way to contribute to the community, the attraction will also be offering its hospitality training programme for unemployed people in the Johnnie Walker Learning for Life academy.

Barbara Smith, Managing Director of Johnnie Walker Princes Street, said: The story of the world’s best-selling whisky has been brought to life with flair and imagination and we have built a team which includes some of the most talented individuals in their fields.

We are now ready to welcome visitors and begin telling the next chapter of how we are woven into the fabric of Scotland’s history and communities.”

Johnnie Walker Princes Street will open its doors to the public at 1pm on Monday.