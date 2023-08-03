THE Loch Ness Centre has partnered with Loch Ness Exploration (LNE) to search the waters of Loch Ness and uncover its mysteries.

The Loch Ness Centre is looking for monster hunters to be involved in the search taking place Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 August with the surface watch being the biggest of its kind since the Loch Ness Investigation Bureau (LNIB) studied the Loch in 1972.

Each morning, Alan McKenna from LNE – an independent and voluntary research team – will brief volunteers live from the Loch Ness Centre on what to look out for and how to record findings.

Each day will also feature a debrief from the reimagined centre to go through the day’s findings.

Over the weekend, surveying equipment that has never been used on Loch Ness before will be enlisted to uncover the secrets of the mysterious waters.

The recently renovated Loch Ness Centre is located at the old Drumnadrochit Hotel, where, 90 years ago, hotel manageress Mrs Aldie Mackay reported seeing a ‘water beast’ in Loch Ness.

This includes thermal drones – to produce thermal images of the water from the air using infrared cameras to identify any mysterious anomalies – and a hydrophone, to detect acoustic signals under the water, listening for any Nessie-like calls.

There is also the chance to get out on the water and explore the depths of the world-famous loch with Deepscan Captain, Alistair Matheson, the Skipper for the Loch Ness Project.

There will also be four Premium Deepscan cruises over the weekend with a member of the original Loch Ness Investigation Bureau and Alan McKenna of Loch Ness Exploration, costing £45 per person.

At the Loch Ness Centre, at £30 per person visitors will have access to a talk including LNE’s Alan Mckenna and legendary Nessie hunter Steve Feltham, with further guest speakers to be confirmed, discussing the possible existence of a monster.

The offer includes a tour of the seven rooms, featuring real artefacts, scientific debates and eyewitness accounts and recorded sighting at the Loch Ness Centre, where Continuum Attractions has invested £1.5m.

Alan McKenna, of Loch Ness Exploration, said: “Since starting LNE, it’s always been our goal to record, study and analyse all manner of natural behaviour and phenomena that may be more challenging to explain.

“It’s our hope to inspire a new generation of Loch Ness enthusiasts and by joining this large scale surface watch, you’ll have a real opportunity to personally contribute towards this fascinating mystery that has captivated so many people from around the world.”