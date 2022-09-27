Scots housebuilder proposals set to go out for public consultation

A SCOTS housebuilder is set to hold public consultations with the local community on proposals for a new residential development.

Miller Homes will be holding an online consultation on 29th September, the first of two events that will be undertaken – the second being an in-person event at the end of October.

The housebuilder is seeking planning permission in principle – establishing the principle of development on the site – to deliver homes, including affordable housing.

Located in a sustainable location, on land adjacent to the M90 to the west of Kinross, Miller Homes says the development has the potential to bring significant benefits to the local community.

Miller Homes have previous developments in the Calderwood neighbourhood in East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire.

Miller Homes says a key aspect of the consultation will be to explore how the community can shape the development and also establish what it would like to see as part of it.

The development will see a range of new family homes provided, offering a choice of 2 to 5 bed properties.

The introduction of these properties looks to ensure a sustainable future for Kinross, fully integrated with the existing community and within walking distance of existing shops and services.

Representatives of Miller Homes, plus their planning and architectural team, will be available to answer questions through a live online chat between 4pm and 8pm.

Feedback forms will also be available online, and the deadline for comments is 14th October.

A second, in-person event is scheduled for the end of October, with the public informed in advance via leaflet. This event will incorporate exhibition material that will incorporate feedback and comments from the first event.

Arthur Mann, Strategic Land Director for Miller Homes, said: “We’re delighted to provide the public with their first opportunity to view our residential-led development in Kinross.

“Our initial proposals are part of an evolving discussion, and we are keen to ensure that everyone locally is fully involved in shaping the development and more crucially to establish what they would like to see as part of the scheme.

“The development has the potential to deliver significant benefits to Kinross, including a mix of much-needed affordable and private homes, ensuring that those who want to live in the town are able to.

“We are keen to hear people’s views and encourage the community to attend these events, raise any questions they may have and provide feedback.”