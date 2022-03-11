Scots housebuilder reveals proposal for new Leith-based apartments

A SCOTS housebuilder has revealed proposals for new apartments in the capital.

Edinburgh-based Cruden Homes has plans to deliver much-needed housing in the Leith area of Edinburgh.

Located on the site of the former Edinburgh Carpet and Flooring Warehouse, on the corner of Salamander Street and Salamander Yards, the proposed development will aim to comprise 96 apartments.

Including a range of different sized apartments, the development will range from four to six storeys, with ground floor retail fronting onto Salamander Street.

The proposed apartments will be based on the site of the former Edinburgh Carpet and Flooring Warehouse.

A proposal of application notice has now been submitted with City of Edinburgh Council, noting the intent to submit a planning application following a minimum 12-week consultation period.

A web-based community consultation event will take place on 27th April from 3:30pm-7:30pm, and will allow the community to provide feedback and shape the proposals.

Commenting on these proposals, Rory Stephens from Cruden Homes said: “This exciting and ambitious scheme will serve to regenerate the current brownfield site, delivering much-needed sustainable housing, including affordable homes, as well as providing a retail offering on the ground floor.

“We’re very much looking forward to consulting widely with the local community and key stakeholders over the coming months, which will include a digital consultation event, and are keen to hear their views in shaping proposals for this site.”