Scotland’s largest business park secures first letting at new development

SCOTLAND’s largest business park has secured the first letting at its latest development in Glasgow.

Hillington Park is home to over 500 organisations and 8,000 employees, and its recent 100 & 200 developments are the biggest new build schemes at the estate in over 25 years.

And now, the park has secured the first letting at the 132,774 sq ft development, with Kayfoam Ltd taking the largest unit in West 100.

Kayfoam Ltd, the largest converter of industrial and technical foams in Scotland, and hopes that this move will allow the business to push forward its growth plans over the coming years.

The company is a significant employer at Hillington Park with the new investment set to add a further five jobs – including a number of apprentices – to the 60 strong workforce.

West 100 is now complete, and the completion of West 200 is scheduled for March.

Developed by Frasers Property, each unit has a large secure yard, office accommodation and a sustainable energy-efficient specification.

This focus on sustainability was a key factor for Kayfoam and its parent company, Caledonian Industries Ltd, who have had a presence at Hillington Park since 1970.

Hillington Park is a key manufacturing hub in Renfrewshire, with current occupiers also operating across sectors including transport & last mile logistics, automotive, construction services, engineering, retail, technology and the public sector.

Alan Thornton MBE, Managing Director at Caledonian Industries, commented: “This is an important move for the business.

“We have always had a strong focus on sustainability and the growing importance of packaging waste in recent years has meant we have been ideally placed to take advantage of a number of new business opportunities.

“Hillington Park has been Caledonian Industries’ home for more than 50 years and we wanted to continue our development at the park.

“The West 100 & 200 development is a large, modern industrial facility that is not only aligned to our sustainable business philosophy, but is perfectly placed to help us deliver on our growth plans moving forward.

“It has been a real partnership approach to get the company to this stage, with support from Scottish Enterprise and others helping us achieve our business goals.”

Grant Edmondson, Commercial Director at Hillington Park, commented: “We have worked with the team at Caledonian Industries for many years and I am delighted that the business has committed to expand its manufacturing operations at Hillington Park.

“This £14m speculative development is a major investment by Frasers Property so it is pleasing to conclude the first major letting before completion.

“The development is looking well-timed given the lack of availability of industrial and logistics space in the Greater Glasgow market and we are fielding a good number of occupier enquiries from logistics, manufacturing and construction services sectors.

“This confidence is enabling us to now turn our attention to a second phase to be called Hillington West 300 & 400 which will largely repeat the design and specification of Phase 1.”