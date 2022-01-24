SCOTLAND’S largest housing association is set for a rebrand.

Formed in 2003, Glasgow Housing Association (GHA) is set to be renamed as Wheatley Homes Glasgow in April.

They are the largest social landlord in Scotland with more than 40,000 homes across Glasgow and has invested over £1.75 billlion into Scotland’s homes and communities.

The name change has also been supported by tenants through an independent consultation.

This rebrand follows GHA and Cube Housing Association – both part of Wheatley Group – joining forces last year.

Wheatley Homes Glasgow will take forward Scotland’s largest investment and new-build programme, with aims to create hundreds of new homes and jobs.

These aims include the creation of an additional 600 new affordable homes on top of the 1500 already promised by GHA and Cube.

The group also aim to create hundreds of new jobs, apprenticeships and training opportunities for tenants and their families.

Tenant Chair Bernadette Hewitt said it heralded a bright, new era in affordable housing in Glasgow and Scotland.

He promised the new organisation would keep rents affordable and give tenants a louder voice in policy and decision making.

Hundreds of tenants will be recruited to form online engagement panels through webinars and online chats covering four areas of the city.

Tenant Inspection Panels will review performance on repairs and other services whilst online ballots will enable customers to decide how a new £5 million community fund should be invested.

He said: “This is a bright new dawn for housing and tenants in Glasgow. Wheatley Homes Glasgow will be able to do so much more for our communities and the wider city.

“It is a hugely exciting time in the development of our award-winning housing services.”

The tenant chair also revealed that 88% of tenants had voted in favour of plans to change the way services are delivered.

Bernadette continued: “The pandemic has led us to accelerate many aspects of our new five-year strategy and that includes using technology to provide customers with more personalised services.”

One of these changes is the inclusion of customer-focused housing officers looking after 200 homes and offering personalised services on the doorstep.

Another is the conversion of traditional offices into community-based Centres of Excellence and Touchdown Hubs where staff and tenants can meet, collaborate and engage.

Wheatley Group Chief Executive Martin Armstrong said: “GHA should be rightly proud of what it has achieved for tenants and communities across Glasgow since it was formed in 2003.

“Its legacy will live on in homes and communities in which over £1.75 billion has been invested to make them warmer, safer, drier and more fuel efficient.”

Martin added: “I have absolutely no doubt Wheatley Homes Glasgow will create its own proud heritage in the years ahead as an outstanding force for good.”