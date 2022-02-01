Housing specialist records its fastest ever selling development

THE FIRST phase of a highly sought-after housing development has sold out just five months after it was released by its developer.

All 35 properties released by Dundas Estates as part of the first phase of its 128 home Gilbertfield Woods site in Cambuslang, South Lanarkshire have now been snapped up and reserved by buyers ahead of an official sales launch.

Targeting first-time buyers, downsizers and those with growing families; the new development will host three-bed semi-detached, and three, four and five-bedroom detached homes.

The Livingston-based developer has plans to release its showhome and sales office in the coming months, followed by phase two of the development in late spring.

Gail Grant, Customer Experience Manager for Gilbertfield Woods said: “While interest for this development has always been high, we were amazed to see the first phase sell out in a matter of months.

“It is without doubt one of, if not the fastest selling development we have to date.

“With that said, we want to reassure those interested in moving to Gilbertfield Woods that we will be launching phase two of the development later this year, and we would urge anyone who missed out on phase one to register their interest for phase two now.”

Phase two of the development will see the release of a further 80 three, four and five-bedroom family homes. All properties will feature enhanced specification including built-in storage, utility rooms, luxury fitted kitchen appliances and hive controllable high efficiency central heating.

It is the second development Dundas Estates has constructed in Cambuslang after selling all 61 homes at its popular Gilbertfields View, which is adjacent to the new site.

Gilbertfield Woods has excellent transport links to Glasgow with three train stations within a short distance of the development; while commuters also have access to the M73/M74 and the M8.

A range of local primary and secondary schools are in the local area. The popular Equi’s ice cream parlour is also a short walk away.

Dundas Estates is a multi-award winning, friendly and independent homebuilder which creates homes that make people feel great. It is proudly independent and Scottish-owned, with a track record of building well-designed homes.

To learn more about its Gilbertfield Woods development, and to register your interest call 0345 853 5000 visit: https://www.dundas.co.uk/gilbertfield-woods-development-overview